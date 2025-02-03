SC seeks govt forensic report on audio clips purportedly of Manipur CM instigating violence

The Supreme Court has sought a report from the government forensic laboratory CFSL on leaked audio tapes purportedly of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who a petitioner of the Kuki tribes alleged instigated the Manipur violence.

The Supreme Court has sought a report from the government forensic laboratory CFSL on leaked audio tapes purportedly of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who a petitioner of the Kuki tribes alleged instigated the Manipur violence. The state's ongoing ethnic violence has killed more than 200 people and left thousands homeless since it first erupted in May 2023.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar sought the report based on a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organization for Human Rights Trust, which has called for an independent probe into the alleged tapes.

The bench has scheduled the next hearing for March 24.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the audio tapes were examined by "Truth Labs", which certified that the voice belongs to Biren Singh by over 93%. He said that in the tapes, the Chief Minister could be heard saying that he allowed Meitei groups to loot the State armoury and that he ensured their protection from arrest.

The CM's comments were "unfortunately" recorded by a person who was present in the closed-door meeting and they got eventually leaked, claimed Bhushan, asserting that it was a "serious issue" showing the Chief Minister instigating and abetting ethnic violence.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the State, firmly reiterated his preliminary objection—insisting that the petitioner should first seek redressal at the High Court before approaching the Supreme Court. Mehta also informed the bench that an FIR had been registered regarding the matter and that an ongoing investigation was already in motion.

As part of the probe, the investigating agency has reached out to the Twitter accounts that initially uploaded the contentious audio recordings to verify their authenticity. Meanwhile, the leaked tapes have been dispatched for forensic examination to ascertain their credibility.

Casting doubt on the petitioner’s motivations, the Solicitor General did not hold back, stating that the individual carried an "ideological baggage" with a "separatist mindset." He further argued that even the panel of judges constituted by the Supreme Court had voiced apprehensions about certain civil society organizations that, according to him, were attempting to "keep the pot boiling."

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Khanna, maintaining an air of judicial scrutiny, inquired about the forensic analysis timeline, remarking, "I have not gone into the contents and veracity of the recordings, when will SFL reports come?" In response, the Solicitor General assured the bench that the forensic reports would be duly submitted.

Senior Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, challenged the credibility of government forensic agencies, emphasizing that the report from "Truth Labs" held greater legitimacy compared to state-controlled institutions. "The report of the 'Truth Labs' carries more credibility than any government agencies' report," he asserted.

Taking the arguments into account, the Supreme Court bench issued a crucial directive: "Relist in the week commencing on March 24, 2025. It is pointed out that audio clips are sent for examination by CFSL. The report will be produced in sealed cover," the order stated. Additionally, the bench made it clear that the preliminary objections raised by the Solicitor General would remain open for adjudication at a later stage.

This development follows an earlier directive from a Supreme Court bench led by then-Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who had instructed the petitioner to furnish concrete proof validating the authenticity of the leaked audio clips.

