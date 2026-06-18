A 45-year-old domestic help was murdered in Delhi's East Kailash, with the accused arrested at the scene. Separately, Delhi Police busted a human trafficking syndicate, arrested 12 people, and rescued five newborn babies.

A 45-year-old domestic help was murdered at a residence in East Kailash on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Amar Colony Police Station. The victim has been identified as Meena (45).

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According to Delhi Police, the accused, a man in his 50s, was found present at the scene alongside the body upon the arrival of authorities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was struck with a cricket bat and subsequently attacked with a knife. The police have recovered both weapons used in the crime.

During initial questioning, the accused admitted to the assault and is currently being interrogated regarding the motive behind the incident.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and the accused has been taken into custody. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and details are awaited.

Delhi Police bust human trafficking racket

In a separate incident, Delhi Police busted a major human trafficking syndicate involved in the illegal sale and purchase of newborn babies, arresting 12 accused persons, including the alleged kingpin of the racket, a woman who claimed to be a doctor.

According to police sources, the woman owns a nursing home and allegedly represented herself as a doctor. However, police are currently verifying her educational and professional credentials and have not yet confirmed whether she is a qualified medical practitioner.

Five newborn babies have been rescued during the operation. Of them, one infant is four months old, two are 27 days old, one is 20 days old, and another is just five days old.

Police sources said the probe has so far uncovered evidence suggesting that more than 20 newborn babies may have been trafficked through the network. (ANI)