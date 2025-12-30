A dog bite incident in Delhi's Rani Garden escalated into a major altercation between two neighbouring parties. A man reported his servant was bitten, leading to a quarrel that drew in family members. Both sides claimed injuries to the police.

A dog bite incident was reported in the Rani Garden area of Delhi on the night of December 29 and 30. This led to a PCR call being received at the Police Station, Geeta Colony. Subsequently, an altercation occurred between two neighbouring parties, according to police sources.

Altercation Erupts After Dog Bite

According to police, a PCR call was received at around 11:03 PM regarding a dog bite incident in the Geeta Colony area. The caller, identified as Rizwan alias Raju, a 40-year-old resident of Rani Garden, informed the police that his neighbour's pet dog had bitten his servant.

Rizwan stated that he asked the neighbour to keep her dog under control following the incident. Subsequently, an argument broke out involving the neighbour, her daughter, Rizwan and his mother.

Police said that after some time, his neighbour allegedly called several known persons, after which the quarrel between the two sides resumed.

His neighbour, who had a pet dog, claimed that she, her 17-year-old daughter and three other known persons sustained injuries during the altercation. On the other hand, Rizwan alias Raju and his servant, and another resident named Shahid, also claimed that they were injured by the first party, according to the release.

However, police said that no visible physical injuries were found on either side. Both parties were sent for medical examination, and further legal action is being taken as per procedure. The situation is currently reported to be normal.

