The Delhi Directorate of Education has refuted false social media claims that teachers were directed to count stray dogs, calling the news fabricated and malicious. It clarified that a circular was only about student safety from dogs on campus.

DoE Denies 'Baseless' Claims

The Directorate of Education, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, has taken serious cognisance of the circulation of false, misleading and malicious information on social and digital media platforms alleging that teachers of Government schools in Delhi were directed to count stray dogs.

Addressing the media today, the Director of Education categorically stated that no such order, instruction, circular or policy decision has ever been issued by the Directorate of Education. "The claims being circulated are entirely fabricated, baseless and false, and have no connection whatsoever with any official decision or directive of the Education Department," the Director said, as per the release.

Circular Was for Student Safety, Not Dog Counting

It was clarified that a circular dated November 20, 2025, was issued solely in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India in Suo Motu Writ Petition (Civil) No. 5 of 2025, titled "City hounded by strays, kids pay price".

The sole objective of the circular was to ensure the safety of students by preventing the entry of stray dogs into school premises through the deployment of security staff and appropriate access control measures, the release stated. The Director emphasised that there is no mention whatsoever in the said circular of teachers counting stray dogs. The professional dignity, academic role and respect of teachers remain paramount and inviolable.

Legal Action Initiated Against Misinformation

The Directorate further informed that, upon noticing the spread of the fake narrative, it had officially clarified the position through a press note dated December 30, 2025, clearly stating that no such directions had ever been issued by the Directorate of Education. "Despite this official clarification, the false and misleading content continued to be deliberately circulated and amplified, indicating malicious intent and a coordinated attempt to mislead the public," the release stated.

Police Complaint Filed

The Department has also observed instances of impersonation on social media, wherein individuals are falsely portraying themselves as teachers counting stray dogs through videos and reels. Such acts constitute serious offences. In view of the above, the Directorate of Education has lodged a formal complaint with Civil Lines Police Station, North District, New Delhi, seeking an investigation into the origin, creation and amplification of the false narrative, the release said. The Department mentioned that a list of social media handles involved in spreading such misinformation has been shared with the police. The complaint highlights that the said acts attract provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Information Technology Act, 2000, including offences relating to criminal defamation, public mischief, forgery, impersonation and the publication or transmission of misleading electronic content. The Directorate has requested the registration of an appropriate FIR against the persons responsible, a thorough investigation to identify the originators and forwarders of the false content, and strict legal action in accordance with the law to prevent the recurrence of such acts

DoE Urges Public and Media to Verify Information

"The DoE appeals to media organisations and citizens to verify information from official sources before publishing or sharing any content, particularly on sensitive issues related to education and student safety. The Directorate reaffirms its unwavering commitment to transparent governance, safeguarding students, upholding the dignity of teachers, and taking firm action against deliberate misinformation that undermines public trust and institutional credibility," the release stated. (ANI)