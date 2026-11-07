A decorated 'Jai Shri Ram' boat floats on the Yamuna during Delhi's Diwali celebrations. Minister Kapil Mishra shares stunning visuals and a special message wishing for a cleaner river.

A beautifully decorated boat with written 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a hot topic in Delhi during Diwali 2026. The boat was glimmering on the Yamuna River and looked very beautiful.

Delhi Minister, Kapil Mishra took pictures and videos of the boat and wished Diwali to the public. The pictures were clicked at the boat that was very beautifully decorated.

"The boat was taken in the Yamuna last night. Although this looked beautiful during the day but it really looked amazing after sunset," said Mishra.

'Jai Shri Ram' Boat Creates A Unique Moment For Diwali On Yamuna

Kapil Mishra gave a sneak peek into the celebration by showing pictures of the beautifully decorated boat. The boat had written 'Jai Shri Ram' and became one of the unique attractions during Diwali.

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The boat was seen during the day and night. The boat looked stunning with the lights glowing. During the day the boat was seen gliding along the river.

It created a unique moment during Diwali as it combined the celebrations with the religious feelings connected to Lord Ram. It also became an excellent way to spread the festive vibes to the public in Delhi.

Kapil Mishra Wishes Happy Diwali And Wished For Cleaner Yamuna

Along with the pictures and videos, the minister wished everyone a happy Diwali. He also prayed for a cleaner Yamuna.

"This was a beautiful scene with the beautiful boat with Lord Ram written. I wish everyone in Delhi a happy Diwali," said Mishra.

Yamuna Is Very Important To Delhi

The Yamuna is very important to Delhi as it is a very religious place. During many festivals such as Diwali and Chhath Puja, the river and the ghats are very important religious spots.

However, keeping the river clean has been a huge issue within the national capital. The pollution, sewage run off and constant froth has caused concern.

Therefore, Mishra wishing to see a cleaner Yamuna made his post very unique. The decorated boat showed how excited people were for Diwali and the religious feelings, but it also showed how they hope to see a cleaner river.

The stunning 'Jai Shri Ram' boat became an unforgettable part of Delhis Diwali celebrations.