Delhi's new Slum Rehabilitation Policy 2026 aims to benefit 5 lakh families with 1-BHK flats. Check eligibility, required documents, housing charges and the 3-km rehabilitation rule.

Millions of slum dwellers in Delhi will now get an opportunity to reside in permanent accommodation, thanks to the notification of 'Delhi Slum and Jhuggi-Jhopri Rehabilitation and Resettlement Policy 2026' by the Delhi government headed by Rekha Gupta.

The policy will benefit about 4-5 lakh families comprising nearly 20 lakh people. In addition to relocation, the government will ensure that the families do not face any issues regarding work, education of children, or maintaining social bonds.

Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy 2026: Who will get benefited?

This policy will benefit slum clusters that existed before January 1st 2025. Beneficiaries will be provided with an alternate accommodation as long as the conditions are met.

The best part of this policy is that families who couldn’t qualify under previous rehabilitation schemes will also get an opportunity to get an alternate accommodation as long as they meet the criteria.

1 BHK Flats with basic amenities

All eligible families will be provided with 1 BHK flats, with a minimum carpet area of 25 square meters. The homes will include basic amenities like toilet, electric and water supply.

These residential complexes will also have schools, anganwadi centres, medical facilities, playgrounds and special provisions have been made for people with disabilities.

In-Situ Rehabilitation: Within 3 Km

One of the most important aspects of this policy is that eligible families will be given in-Situ Rehabilitation. That is, eligible families will be provided accommodation at the same spot or within 3km radius of their slum area.

This will help them keep their social connections alive with their workplace, schools etc. If there aren’t enough lands available, or there are safety, infrastructure or legal and technical issues, then they can be given accommodation elsewhere in Delhi, after getting the required approvals.

Delhi Slum Policy: Who can apply?

The applicants will have to meet the following conditions:

The slum area must have existed before January 1st, 2025.

Applicant must be an Indian citizen and must be at least 18 years old.

Name must be present in Voter list before January 1st, 2025, as well as in the concerned survey/joint survey.

Applicant must not own a permanent home anywhere in India, neither must any of their family members.

Family members will be verified with biometric using their Aadhar.

One unit will generally be allotted for each family.

Slum areas which are solely commercial will not be eligible. However, if the slum area is for residential and commercial use, then they may be eligible if the other conditions are met.

Documents Required

Applicants must have at least one of the documents mentioned below, issued before January 1st, 2025. The documents must be valid for the same address. The documents include Photo Ration Card, Electricity Bill, Driving License, Passport, Photo Passbook (from public sector banks/post offices). Other documents will be required.

Computerised Lottery and Fees

To ensure transparency, a computerised lottery will be done to provide flats to the applicants. The lottery will be done in front of the beneficiaries. An appellate authority will also be set up to deal with any issues regarding eligibility.

Eligible beneficiaries will have to pay Rs 1.50 Lakh or whatever amount is decided by the government. They will also have to pay the maintenance and operation fees as decided. The policy has provisions to ensure that the residential complexes are maintained and secured for up to 5 years.

DUSIB and DDA

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) will manage the rehabilitation on lands owned by the Delhi Government, various departments, agencies. This includes the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will manage the rehabilitation on lands owned by them, the Central Government and their agencies. Both DDA and DUSIB will create a detailed plan for rehabilitation.

The policy was notified on 4th November 2026. It will replace the previous guidelines and policies for slum rehabilitation. However, it will be effective only if the beneficiaries are verified, the homes are built and the allotment is done in a timely manner.