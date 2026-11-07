Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Police arrested five people across Jyoti Nagar, Shastri Park, and Dayalpur for selling illegal firecrackers, seizing over 91kg of unauthorized stock that failed green cracker certification. Investigations are underway.

Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Firecrackers

Delhi Police continues its crackdown on the illegal sale and storage of firecrackers. Under the drive, police apprehended five persons in five separate cases registered at Jyoti Nagar, Shastri Park and Dayalpur on November 6, recovering a total of approximately 91.910 kg of illegal firecrackers ahead of Diwali.

Operations at Jyoti Nagar

At Police Station Jyoti Nagar, three separate operations were conducted by police teams wherein Head Constable Akash, along with Constable Rajdeep, apprehended 42-year-old Sunay Kumar near Ashok Nagar Market and recovered 26 kg of firecrackers, including Sky Shots, Bullet Bombs and Chakkaris The accused failed to produce a valid licence, and QR-code verification revealed that the recovered firecrackers were not certified green crackers, leading to the registration of an FIR over the matter.

In the second operation, Head Constable Arvind, along with Constable Rajdeep, apprehended 20-year-old Atul from Hanuman Mandir Fatak Road and recovered 13 kg of illegal firecrackers.

In the third operation, Head Constable Deepak apprehended 54-year-old Khem Chand near Mangal Bazar, Amar Colony and recovered 22 kg of illegal firecrackers from his possession.

Seizures at Shastri Park and Dayalpur

At Police Station Shastri Park, acting upon secret information, a police team conducted a raid near a school at Shastri Park and apprehended 50-year-old Awadhesh, recovering two plastic sacks containing 20.360 kg of illegal firecrackers from his possession.

At Police Station Dayalpur, Head Constable Harbir Rathi, along with Constable Shubham, while patrolling duty, apprehended 40-year-old Yasin, near a temple in Nehru Vihar while he was selling firecrackers without a valid licence, recovering 10.550 kg of illegal firecrackers.

Status of Investigations

All five accused persons were found operating without valid licences for the sale of firecrackers, while verification revealed no previous criminal involvement against any of them Overall recovery included 61 kg from three accused at PS Jyoti Nagar, 20.360 kg from one accused at PS Shastri Park and 10.550 kg from one accused at PS Dayalpur, bringing the total recovery to 91.910 kg across five separate cases. Further investigation in all five cases remains in progress.