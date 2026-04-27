Delhi Police arrested a man in Vijay Vihar for setting his acquaintance on fire after an argument over alcohol. The victim, a 40-year-old tempo driver, sustained 60 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly attempting to murder his acquaintance by setting him on fire in the Vijay Vihar area of the national capital, officials said on Monday.

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The Incident

A PCR call was received at Vijay Vihar Police Station on April 23 at around 6:10 pm, reporting that a man had been set ablaze near Delhi Multi Hospital in the area.

On reaching the spot, police found that the injured, identified as Rakesh (40), a tempo driver, had already been shifted to BSA Hospital.

During the inspection of the scene, police recovered burnt clothes and noticed burn marks inside a shop named Suraj Washing Centre.

Victim's Statement and Motive

Based on the victim's statement, he was consuming liquor with his acquaintance Mannu alias Raja when the accused demanded more alcohol. After the victim refused, the accused allegedly became aggressive, poured petrol on him and set him on fire following an altercation.

The victim sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Investigation and Arrest

Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and launched an investigation.

The accused, identified as Mannu, was arrested on April 27 and is currently in police custody. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)