In Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, a father and son were publicly assaulted, stripped, and beaten by several men. A video of the shocking incident went viral, leading to one arrest. The family claims the attack was unprovoked and their sons are now missing.

A shocking incident of brutality has surfaced from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, where a group of men allegedly assaulted a father and his son in public, stripped them, and beat them mercilessly as bystanders watched. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and raising serious questions about law and order.

According to the victims' family, the incident took place on January 2, around 3-3:30 pm, outside their own property. Rita Garg, the mother of the assaulted youth, said the violence erupted when her family was standing outside their house.

Family Recounts Horrific Ordeal

Mother's harrowing account

The Victim's mother Rita Garg said, "This property is in our name. Can't we stand on our own property? That day, my husband and I were standing outside the house. Just then, a boy, Shubham Yadav, came and grabbed my husband. When I tried to save my husband, a man named Pintu Yadav came. He stopped his Thar vehicle so fast that my husband narrowly escaped death. After that, he started beating my husband. His son started beating me. Vikas Yadav, Pintu Yadav, and Shubham Yadav started beating my husband. Before I could save my husband, they threw him to the ground near a tree and pushed me away. They kicked me in the stomach, they pulled my hair. They humiliated me so much... I ran to the police station for help. By the time these people had entered the house and dragged my son away. They stripped him of all his clothes. He was beaten naked. People were watching. My son kept pleading with folded hands... Is this less than a rape?"

'My son's wedding is in 10 days': Father

His father, Rajesh Garg, said, "On the 2nd of January, around 3-3:30 in the afternoon, I was standing outside. Then Pintu Yadav's servant Shubham Yadav and he pushed me... After that, Pintu Yadav and Shubham Yadav tore away my clothes and kept punching me in the face... Pintu Yadav has a fitness centre below our place... My son's wedding is in 10 days. He beat him badly. I saw him lying on the road. Both my sons have left home. They have also switched off their mobile phones. We don't know where they are. The police have only arrested Pintu Yadav so far. The rest are all absconding. I want all of them to be arrested. They should be given the harshest possible punishment..."

Aftermath and Police Action

The family claims that both their sons have since left home, switched off their mobile phones, and their whereabouts remain unknown due to fear and trauma. While police have reportedly arrested Pintu Yadav, the family alleges that the remaining accused are still absconding.

"Only one arrest has been made so far. We want all the accused to be arrested and given the harshest possible punishment," Rajesh Garg demanded. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with social media users and rights activists demanding swift action and accountability from the Delhi Police.An investigation is reportedly underway. (ANI)