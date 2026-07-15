Delhi's Karkardooma court restored two weekly video meetings (e-mulakats) for Umar Khalid with his family. The court noted he used the facility for six years without rule violations before jail authorities cut it to one meeting per week.

Delhi's Karkardooma court has recently allowed the plea of Umar Khalid seeking restoration of two video meetings (E-mulakat) with family per week. The court has restored the 2 video meetings after considering the application moved on behalf of Umar Khalid.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai restored the facility after hearing submissions of counsel for Umar Khalid and jail authorities.

The court noted that Umar Khalid was availing the facility for the last 6 years without violating any jail rule. "Since the applicant has been using two e-mulakats in a week for the last six years and has not violated any rule of the Delhi Prisons Rule, the applicant is allowed to have two e-mulakats per week for the purpose of talking to his mother and other family members," ASJ Bajpai ordered on July 13.

Arguments Presented in Court

The jail authorities had reduced the facility to only one meeting per week in May 2026. The applicant, Umar Khalid, had moved the present application with the prayer to allow him two e-mulakats in a week for the purpose of talking with his mother and other family members.

Counsel for Umar Khalid submitted that earlier, for the last six years since the applicant came into jail, he has been allowed two e-mulakats, but all of a sudden, since May, 2026, his two e-mulakats have been curtailed to only one e-mulakat.

Counsel further submitted that during this period, the applicant has not even violated any rule so that his two e-mulakats could be curtailed to only one.

Assistant Superintendent of Tihar Jail Number 1, Brij Mohan Meena, submitted that as per rules, the applicant is entitled to only one e-mulakat and as such his two e-mulakats have been curtailed to only one. (ANI)