For the first time, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will deliver a lecture and hold a discussion on 'Motherhood' with women in New Delhi and Hyderabad. The events, organised by Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, mark a historic first for an RSS Sarsanghchalak.

Vrishali Joshi, National Organising Secretary of Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, stated at a press conference on Wednesday that this year, for the first time, Mohan Bhagwat has decided to deliver a special lecture and hold a discussion on the significant subject of 'Motherhood' with the country's enlightened women.

Programme Venues and Schedule

He will deliver one lecture at the prestigious Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and another at the Sevalal Banjara Bhavan in Hyderabad.

She said that the 'Prabodhan' (enlightenment/awareness) meeting for North India will be held on July 23 and 24 at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, while the meeting for South India will take place in Hyderabad.

Delegate Participation

Approximately 280 female delegates from various provinces and regions of North India will participate in the Delhi meeting. This gathering will see the participation of women from diverse areas, including Jammu, Baramulla, Anantnag, Leh-Ladakh, and remote parts of West Bengal, as well as from regions like Awadh, Malwa, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and other states.

She mentioned that on the morning of July 24, a meeting with volunteers and an awareness session with Mohan Bhagwat will be held at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra. Subsequently, a special interactive session with the country's enlightened women will be organised at Ambedkar Bhavan, Janpath, New Delhi.

A Historic First in RSS Centenary Year

She remarked that this program holds special historical significance, coinciding with the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It marks the first time across the tenures of all five Sarsanghchalaks of the Sangh that the incumbent Sarsanghchalak, Mohan Bhagwat, will engage in a detailed dialogue on the theme of "Discourse on Motherhood" with the nation's enlightened women. A special Q&A session will also be a key feature of this event.

An attendance of 700 to 800 women from Delhi and various North Indian states is anticipated for the program at Ambedkar Bhavan, while approximately 1,300 delegates are expected to participate in the event in Hyderabad.

About the Organiser: Vishwa Mangalya Sabha

She added that Vishwa Mangalya Sabha, the organisation, has been active for the past 16 years in the fields of women's empowerment and family and social awakening. The organization's core motto is "Na Matuh Param Daivatam," meaning "There is no deity greater than the mother."

She mentioned that the organisation's founder is the revered Acharya Swami Jitendranath Ji Maharaj (Shrinath Peethadhishwar of Devnath Peeth, Anjangaon Surji, Amravati district, Maharashtra). The organisation's patron and guide is Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), who dedicates time annually to the organisation's strategic planning.

Independent Status and Future Plans

Vrishali Joshi clarified that Vishwa Mangalya Sabha is neither a branch nor an affiliate organisation of the RSS. It is an independent organisation dedicated to social, cultural, and ideological work among women. Just as the Sangh works among men, Vishwa Mangalya Sabha strives to bring about positive change in societal life by working among women.

She further said that the organisation is currently active across 33 provinces of the country. Recently, women's conventions were held in 23 provinces, including Delhi, with the participation of approximately 700,000 women. Based on these interactions, the organisation has decided to focus its work in the coming years on the theme of "Contemporary Motherhood" (Yuganukul Matrutva) through various initiatives. (ANI)