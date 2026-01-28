Delhi's Saket District Court refused to cancel bail for accused illegal Bangladeshi immigrant Bilal Hosen. The court noted no misuse of liberty, stating his illegal immigrant status alone isn't grounds for indefinite custody in the case.

Court Upholds Bail, Cites No Misuse of Liberty

Saket District Court on Wednesday refused to cancel bail granted to an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, Bilal Hosen, noting that there is no misuse of liberty or violation of bail conditions. The court clarified that the accused is an illegal immigrant, which can not be a sole ground to keep him in custody indefinitely. He is an accused in a case FIR lodged at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in the year 2024. He was arrested on December 28, 2024.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Gaurav Gupta dismissed the plea of Delhi Police seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bilal Hosen by the Magistrate court. The court said that there is nothing to suggest that the accused has in any manner misused the liberty granted to him or that he has violated any of the bail conditions.

"The mere fact that the accused is an illegal immigrant cannot be the sole ground for keeping him in custody indefinitely. At this stage, there is no ground made out to cancel the bail granted to the accused," ASJ Gupta said in the order of January 28.

The court clarified that if any new facts come to light or any fresh piece of evidence is collected by the investigation agency which warrants detention of the accused, the prosecution will be at liberty to move a fresh application in this regard.

Chief Judicial Magistrate had granted him bail on November 24, 2025. The State had moved an application for cancellation of bail. Advocate Harshit Pandey appeared for Accused Bilal Hosen.

Prosecution's Allegations Against Hosen

The case of the prosecution against the accused is that he is a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India. Further, he had procured Indian identity documents, including an Aadhaar Card.

As per the prosecution, at his instance, various Aadhaar Cards and PAN cards in the names of various persons were recovered. It is alleged that the accused was involved in facilitating the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi nationals into India and procuring Indian identity documents for them.

Investigation Status and Flight Risk Concerns

On being asked, the investigation officer submitted that Aadhaar cards recovered from the possession of the accused are yet to be verified, as the reply from UIDAI is still awaited.

Accused Bilal Hosen was apprehended crossing the India Bangladesh boarder illegally, and recovery effected at his instance consists of Adhar Cards and five PAN cards in the name of Bangladeshi nationals and Bangladeshi IDs. His brother Anish Sheikh is yet to be arrested, police had said while opposing his bail.

It was stated that if the accused is granted bail, he may flee from the process of the Court and warn the other wanted persons. The prosecution had further stated that the manner of the crime involves a threat to national security as well. (ANI)