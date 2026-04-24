A Rouse Avenue court has sent court reader Sanjeev to judicial custody. He was arrested by the CBI on Thursday from the Tis Hazari court for allegedly accepting a Rs 20,000 bribe from a lawyer in connection with a bail matter.

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday remanded the court reader in Judicial custody. He was arrested in a bribery case on Thursday. A lawyer filed a complaint against the reader. The CBI arrested the reader Sanjeev while accepting the bribe of Rs 20000.

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Details of the Bribery Case

Special Judge (CBI) Atul Krishna Agrawal remanded the accsued Sanjeev in judicial custody after the CBI prayed for judicial custody. During the hearing, the investigation officer informed the court that Sanjeev demanded the bribe from the Complainant in a bail matter listed on April 23. Acting on the information, the CBI verified it. The accused called the complainant in the court with a bribe before the hearing of the bail matter. Thereafter, he was arrested by the trapping team, the investigation officer informed the court. He also said that there is a conversation and its transcription, and the amount of the bribe has been recovered.

Court Seeks Thorough Investigation

It is stated that Sanjeev is a court reader at a Fast Track court at Tis Hazari court. During the hearing, the special judge asked, "Is there any involvement of the concerned judge?" The investigation officer submitted that the judge is not involved in this matter. The court said that I have an eye on this matter. Investigate the matter properly and apprise the court of the investigation.

Sanjeev was arrested by the CBI on April 23 from the Tis Hazari court after receiving the Complaint. (ANI)