Delhi's Saket District Court granted an injunction ordering the takedown of a defamatory YouTube video against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust. It also restrained the channel and unknown entities from re-uploading or sharing similar defamatory content.

Court Grants Injunction Against Defamatory Content

The Saket District Court Delhi, on Saturday, has granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction directing the immediate takedown of an allegedly defamatory video uploaded on a YouTube channel against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust and its late founder 'Guruji'. The court also restrained the defendants, including the platform intermediaries, from re-uploading or disseminating the impugned content during the pendency of the suit.

The order was passed by Sachin Mittal, District Judge, who held that any delay in granting relief would defeat the very purpose of the injunction, given the speed and scale at which content circulates on digital platforms. The court directed YouTube and Google (arrayed as defendants) to take down/remove/delete the impugned URL, videos and images within two days.

'John Doe' Order to Prevent Wider Circulation

In addition, the court restrained the channel owners and their officials, associates, agents and employees from publishing or circulating, directly or indirectly, any defamatory material of a similar nature until the next date of hearing. Significantly, the restraint was extended to unknown entities (John Doe defendants), prohibiting them from sharing or republishing the impugned video or posting defamatory content against 'Guruji' or the Plaintiff Trust, noting the imminent risk of irreparable harm to reputation.

Court's Observations and Rationale

The suit, seeking permanent injunctions and damages for defamation, was instituted by the Trust through its trustee after the court directed amendment of the cause title, observing that a public charitable trust, not being a juristic entity, cannot sue in its own name. Summonses were ordered to be issued to the defendants, returnable on 26 February 2026.

While considering the injunction application, the court recorded that the video, its thumbnail and language used therein contained prima facie disparaging and defamatory imputations, including scurrilous expressions, and that reputational injury cannot be adequately compensated in monetary terms. The court found that the plaintiff had made out a prima facie case, that the balance of convenience lay in its favour, and that irreparable injury would ensue if the content remained online.

Plaintiff's Arguments and Legal Representation

Representing the Trust, Karanjawala & Co. argued that defamatory content targeting 'Guruji' is repeatedly uploaded across digital platforms and, by the time remedial steps are taken, such content garners lakhs of views, causing irreversible damage. Senior Partner Sandeep Kapur emphasised the urgent necessity of preventive relief and pressed for a John Doe injunction to effectively restrain unidentified perpetrators.

Accepting these submissions, the court granted the reliefs as prayed. The Plaintiff Trust was represented by Sandeep Kapur (Senior Partner), Manmeet Kaur (Partner), along with Gurtejpal Singh, Rose Verma, Saurav Mishra, Jai Dogra and Saurabh Jha, Advocates, from Karanjawala & Co. (ANI)