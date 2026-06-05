A Delhi court ordered an FIR against a wife and her in-laws for abetment to suicide. The husband died by suicide, leaving a video message blaming them for making false allegations. The court noted the video as clear evidence for its decision.

In one of the cases of alleged threat and suicide, the Tis Hazari Court has directed the Delhi Police to register an FIR against the wife and in-laws of the husband for abetment to suicide.

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The husband died by suicide after being allegedly threatened by his wife and in-laws. Before committing suicide, deceased Sachin made a video in which he clearly stated that the reason for suicide was false allegations by his wife and in-laws.

Ganga Devi, the mother of the deceased Sachin, had approached the court for a direction for registration of the FIR.

Court's Observations and Directions

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Ankit Karan Singh directed the SHO of Ranhola police station to register an FIR against the wife and in-laws of the deceased.

While giving direction, the court noted, "In the present case, the victim has died by suicide. Before this suicide, victim has recorded one video putting blame upon his wife and in laws for suicide. Video is filed alongwith the record. In the video, the victim is clearly putting the reason for suicide as false allegations by his wife and in laws."

Applicant Ganga Devi had approached the court seeking a direction for registration of an FIR. Advocate Vipin Rathi and Shashi Verma appeared for the complainant.

The court had called an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the concerned SHO.

Legal Basis for the Order

The court said that the record is absolutely clear regarding offence made out under section 108 (Abetment to suicide) of BNS. It is further stated that there was clear conspiracy by wife and his in laws in forcing the victim to take the last step.

It is further stated that there were constant threats on part of wife and his in-laws.

"In view of the above, in terms of the landmark Supreme Court judgment in Lalita Kumari Vs. State of UP, 2014, I deem it fit to direct the SHO PS Ranhola to lodge an FIR against the accused persons under section 108/351(3) of BNS read with Section 61(2) of BNS and investigate the case treating the contents of the complaint as FIR," JMFC Singh ordered on June 3.

The court directed to register FIR within 48 hours.

The court granted liberty to investigative officer to add any other appropriate sections against the respondents, if it is found appropriate during investigation.

Background of the Case

It was stated that Sachin, son of Ganga Devi, got married as per Hindu rites on April 21, 2022.

It is alleged that their matrimonial relations soured on the first night of marriage. The wife said that her marriage was forced under the pressure of her parents.

He died by suicide on April 21, 2025. (ANI)