Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years

    On Friday morning, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta reserved the order after hearing the arguments, during which Swamy opposed the application, saying it was "devoid of any merit" and that the passport should be issued only for one year and renewed every year.

    Delhi court grants NOC to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get new ordinary passport for 3 years AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 26, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    A Delhi court on Friday (May 26) granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years. the Congress leader had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP. 

    "I'm partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years," the judge told Gandhi's lawyer. The former Congress chief is an accused in the National Herald case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant.

    'Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court

    On Friday morning, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vaibhav Mehta reserved the order after hearing the arguments, during which Swamy opposed the application, saying it was "devoid of any merit" and that the passport should be issued only for one year and renewed every year.

    "It is special case. The passport should not be issued for ten years. It seems wrong," he told the court. Swamy also contended that Gandhi's citizenship was under question since he had a British citizenship.

    The submission was opposed by Gandhi's advocate Tarannum Cheema, who claimed that two petitions asking criminal proceedings on citizenship issues has already been dismissed by the higher courts. 

    Who is Amarjeet Sada, the eight-year-old boy who became world's youngest serial killer?

    She urged the court to allow the passport to be issued for ten years since such relief has been granted by the higher courts in cases with much graver offences and in the present case, not even charges are framed.

    The National Herald case is based on a private criminal complaint of Swamy against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others, accusing them of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

    Last Updated May 26, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court AJR

    'Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam slams Congress for calling history of 'Sengol' bogus

    All GoFirst flights cancelled till May 28; airline cites oepration reasons

    BREAKING: All GoFirst flights cancelled till May 28; airline cites operational reasons

    WATCH Dramatic video shows passengers of Asiana Airlines plane terrified as emergency door opens midair

    WATCH: Dramatic video shows passengers of Asiana Airlines plane terrified as man opens emergency door midair

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Viceroy Lord Irwin snt

    96 years of old Parliament building: Sansad Bhavan's journey since its inauguration in 1927 by Lord Irwin

    Recent Stories

    Kerala HC directs to complete trial against Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case within 3 months arb

    Kerala HC directs to complete trial against Unni Mukundan in sexual assault case within 3 months

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final 2021-23, IND vs AUS, India vs Australia: Here is how much prize money the winner is all set to earn-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Here's how much prize money the winner is all set to earn

    badminton Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to semifinals, Srikanth Kidambi knocked out-ayh

    Malaysia Masters 2023: PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to semifinals, Srikanth Kidambi knocked out

    Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court AJR

    'Not having sex with spouse for long time is a form of mental cruelty': Allahabad High Court

    Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details vma

    Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon