Who is Amarjeet Sada, the eight-year-old boy who became world's youngest serial killer

Born in 1998 in Bihar's Musahahar village, Amarjeet Sada was no ordinary eight-year-old. He committed his first murder in 2006 and the victim was his six-year-old cousin, reports said. A psychologist reportedly called him a 'sadist who derived pleasure from inflicting injuries'.

Amarjeet Sada, an eight-year-old was all smiles when he was brought to the police station in 2007 in connection with the murder of an infant. Sada is also known as the world's youngest serial killer and was held after three murders, two of which went unreported.

Amarjeet Sada was questioned by the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Bhagalpur police station in Bihar. At first, he asked for biscuits before he answered any questions. Even though Amarjeet's indifference enraged the officer, he could not forget that the one sitting opposite him was a mere eight-year-old.

Amarjeet's parents hailed from a below poverty family and worked as labourers in Bihar. The birth of his sister made it more difficult for the family to make ends meet. A loner by nature, Amarjeet had no friends but would spend time climbing trees and roaming around his village.

The eight-year-old's life took an unexpected turn when his aunt visited his place with her six-year-old daughter after finding a job in the city. One day, his aunt and mother had left the house to buy vegetables leaving Sada in charge of the two children.

Initially, Sada started to pinch and slap his cousin. As she began to cry, he put his hands around her throat and choked her before finally strangling her to death.

He reportedly went to the nearby forest and bashed her head to a pulp and returned home after burying her. However, his parents shielded him even after he confessed to the crime and soon it was time for the next victim -- his sister.

When his parents were sleeping, Amarjeet's attention turned toward his sister. He reportedly lifted her from the cot and strangled her to death. When his mother later picked her up to feed her, she knew what had happened.

Amarjeet acknowledged having done it when she questioned him about it. When questioned, "Why? He said, "Exactly like that." Yet again, his parents chose not to contact the police about him.

It was during his final and last kill in 2007 that Amarjeet was caught by the police. This time it was a six-month-old baby girl named Khushboo.

The baby's mother left her daughter at a primary school only to find that she was missing when she returned. After a few hours, Amarjeet reportedly confessed to killing her. He admitted that he strangled her and hit her with a brick and then buried her. He even led the villagers to the spot where he buried her.

Amarjeet was eight years when he was finally summoned by the police. He was reportedly calm and composed with no shred of fear on his face after what he had done.

The policemen were astounded by his casual demeanour. But once they managed to convince him, Sada took them to the graveyard behind the elementary school, where he had interred his latest victim. He then told the police about his past murders in a composed manner.

He was taken to a juvenile facility and held in isolation since he was a youngster when the killings were committed. He apparently had a behaviour condition in which he found joy in hurting other people, according to doctors who treated him.

