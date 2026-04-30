A Delhi court granted regular bail to I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case. The move came after the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail, noting that his cooperation in the investigation was purposeful.

I-PAC Director Vinesh Chandel Gets Regular Bail

A Delhi court on Thursday granted regular bail to Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel in a money laundering case after noting that the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail. The court granted him bail after noting the statement of the Investigation Officer.

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Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal in Patiala House court granted bail to Vinesh Chandel on a bail bond of Rs. 2 Lakh and a surety bond in the like amount. The court recorded the statement of ED that Chandel cooperated in the investigation, and his cooperation was purposeful. The court has imposed conditions, including that he will leave the country without prior permission of the court, shall not tamper with the evidence and shall cooperate in the investigation. Meanwhile, the detailed order is yet to be uploaded. Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa alongwith Advocate Abhishek Mishra, appeared for Vinesh Chandel.

Why Interim Bail Was Previously Denied

Earlier on Tuesday, his bail was rejected by the court, holding that interim bail in offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cannot be granted as a matter of routine and must be supported by compelling, immediate, and exceptional circumstances. Emphasising the strict statutory framework, the court observed that the rigours of Section 45 of the PMLA cannot be diluted by resorting to interim relief in the absence of demonstrably urgent grounds.

The court had made these observations while dismissing an interim bail application filed by IPAC Director and co-founder Vinesh Kumar Chandel, who is accused in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court noted that while humanitarian considerations were invoked, they must meet a high threshold of urgency and necessity, particularly in serious economic offences.

Arguments on Humanitarian Grounds Rejected

Rejecting the plea, the court had observed that the accused had relied on the medical condition of his 74-year-old mother, stated to be suffering from dementia. However, the material placed on record did not disclose any sudden or life-threatening medical emergency requiring his immediate presence. The court remarked that dementia is a chronic and progressive condition, and the documents filed did not indicate any acute crisis that could not be managed through appropriate care and assistance.

The court further noted that the medical records, including MRI reports and diagnoses such as hypertension, hypovitaminosis-D, dyslipidemia, fatty liver and osteoporosis, did not establish urgency. It also highlighted that no recent medical documents had been filed to corroborate claims of immediate deterioration. In the absence of such material, the plea of urgent medical necessity remained unsubstantiated.

Seriousness of Offence and Family Support Considered

Importantly, the court had observed that other family members, including the accused's wife and brother, were present, and mere assertions that they were unable to provide care, without supporting material, could not justify the grant of interim bail. It reiterated that relief on humanitarian grounds must be based on clear, proximate and verifiable necessity, not on generalised hardship.

The court also took into account the nature of the allegations, noting that the case pertains to serious economic offences under the PMLA involving the alleged laundering of proceeds of crime through structured financial transactions, including splitting receipts between accounted and unaccounted cash components. It held that such allegations, which have implications on the financial system, require a cautious approach in matters of bail.

Concluding that the applicant failed to meet the threshold required for interim bail, the court held that the grounds urged, though sympathetic, did not rise to the level of urgency or exceptionality mandated under law. Accordingly, the interim bail application was dismissed.

A court had remanded I-PAC Director and co-founder Vinesh Chandel to 14 days' judicial custody on April 23, 2026, after he was arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged case of coal pilferage. (ANI)