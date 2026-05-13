A Delhi court granted regular bail to a man accused of rape on the false promise of marriage. The court observed prima facie that the case involved a consensual relationship between two mature adults, not a coerced act.

A Delhi court has granted regular bail to an accused booked in an alleged rape case registered on the basis of a "false promise of marriage", observing prima facie that the matter appeared to involve a consensual relationship between two mature adults.

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The bail order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Syed Zishan Ali Warsi of Patiala House Court while hearing a bail application in an FIR registered at Delhi Police police station Vasant Kunj South under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Bail Conditions

The court directed that the applicant be released on bail upon furnishing a personal bond and surety bond, subject to several conditions. The accused has been directed not to commit a similar offence, to inform the court and investigating officer about any change of address, to appear whenever required during proceedings, and to keep his mobile number operational at all times for investigation purposes. The court also directed him not to influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Complainant's Allegations

As per the case, the complainant lodged the FIR on May 2, 2026, alleging that the accused had established physical relations with her on the false promise of marriage. The complaint alleged that the two had come in contact through the matrimonial platform in May 2025 and remained in communication thereafter regarding marriage and compatibility.

The prosecution alleged that the accused, who had represented himself as a PhD holder working abroad in Prague, induced the complainant into a relationship and later established physical relations with her at a hotel in Mahipalpur on December 26, 2025, on the assurance that he would marry her. The complainant further alleged that the accused later stopped communicating with her and blocked her after getting married to another woman in April 2026.

Defence Arguments

During the hearing, counsel for the accused submitted that the complainant was a 36-year-old post-graduate and fully aware of the nature of the relationship. It was argued that there was no promise or commitment of marriage and that the complainant herself, in her statement recorded under Section 183 BNSS before the magistrate, had stated that there was no commitment of marriage and that the physical relationship developed during the course of regular communication between them.

The defence also argued that the FIR had been lodged after the accused got married in April 2026 and claimed that the allegations were an afterthought. It was further submitted that the applicant/accused is a PhD and is working in Italy. The accused also expressed willingness to surrender his passport to avoid any apprehension of flight risk. Advocate Vineet Jindal appeared for the applicant/accused.

Court's Observation

While granting bail, the court noted that there was only one alleged instance of physical relationship between the parties and observed that the prosecutrix had stated before the magistrate that there was no commitment of marriage between them. The court further noted that no police custody of the accused had been sought till date.

"In the facts and circumstances of the case, as well as the statement of the prosecution, prima facie it appears to be a case of consensual relationship between two mature and adult persons," the court observed while granting bail. (ANI)