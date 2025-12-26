Haridwar Police have arrested two men, Sunny Yadav and Ajay, for the violent assault on gangster Vinay Tyagi. The accused, who confessed to the crime, have prior criminal records. Three police officers were suspended for negligence in the case.

In a significant breakthrough, the Haridwar Police have apprehended two suspects in connection with a violent assault on notorious gangster Vinay Tyagi near the Laksar flyover. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal confirmed that the arrests followed an intensive chase by their teams on Thursday.

"Police were chasing two accused who had carried out a deadly attack on gangster Vinay Tyagi while he was being taken to court for a hearing near a flyover in the Laksar police station area. They were also captured on the camera. A major breakthrough has been achieved in this case today, and the police have apprehended both the accused," he said.

Suspects Identified, Confess to Crime

The detained individuals have been identified, and both are residents of the Kashipur area.

According to SSP Dobhal, both men have confessed to the crime during preliminary interrogations by them. "In the initial investigation, both accused have confessed to their crime. One is named Sunny Yadav alias Shera, and the other is named Ajay," he stated.

He further revealed that both suspects possess prior criminal records. He said, "Both are residents of the Kashipur area, and their previous criminal records have also come to light".

Internal Lapses and Commendations

While the arrests mark a success for the department, the case has also exposed internal lapses. SSP Dobhal said that three police officers have been suspended with immediate effect on grounds of negligence related to the handling of the case.

He added that two police constables and a Sub-inspector have been honoured for their swift action during the attack, including taking the injured to the AIIMS hospital. "Two constables and one sub-inspector have been honoured for their immediate action in transporting the injured (Vinay Tyagi) to a hospital and their best efforts in saving his life during the attack", he further said.