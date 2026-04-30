Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has warned private schools against forcing parents to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from single vendors. She announced surprise inspections to enforce this rule and threatened strict action for any violations by schools.

No 'Single-Vendor Diktat' for School Supplies

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said parents are free to purchase uniforms, books, and stationery from any vendor, asserting that there should be no coercion or "single-vendor diktat" by schools.

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In a video posted on X, Gupta said she could inspect any private school in the national capital at any time to ensure compliance. "Every school will clearly state on its notice board, website, and at any store it operates that parents are free to buy uniforms, books, and stationery from anywhere. There will be no coercion, no captive buying, no single-vendor diktat. Ensure this without exception," she said.

She warned that any violation or manipulation would invite the strictest action under the law, adding that even a takeover of institutions could be considered in serious cases.

Inspections Aimed at Enforcement, Not Gimmickry

Gupta emphasised that her inspections are not symbolic but aimed at enforcement. "My inspections are not a gimmick. They are enforcement in action. They are driven by the voices of parents who have written to me, indicating where I must go next," she said.

She also urged citizens to continue sharing feedback and suggestions. "Fixing Delhi is our responsibility. My Delhi, my responsibility," she added.

Surprise Inspection at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital

Earlier, the Chief Minister conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Civil Lines, where she interacted with patients and their families to assess facilities and the availability of doctors.

According to an official release, Gupta reviewed arrangements in the OPD, wards, medicine distribution centre, cleanliness systems, water supply, and digital services. She also interacted with patients and attendants to understand the ground situation.

Directives Issued Over Patient Complaints

The release stated that several elderly patients complained of waiting in long queues since early morning without being attended to. Taking note, Gupta directed hospital authorities to ensure adequate seating arrangements and implement a proper token system so that patients are not forced to stand for extended periods. (ANI)