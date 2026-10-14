Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Mukherjee Nagar, meets competitive exam aspirants and inspects libraries, washrooms and civic amenities, directing officials to address students’ concerns promptly.

Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, paid a visit to Mukherjee Nagar, where she engaged with students who were preparing for competitive examinations and evaluated the situation of the basic infrastructure of the place. On her visit, she heard the issues of the students, inspected the libraries, washrooms, and the civic amenities nearby. She also asked the concerned officials to take immediate measures regarding the issues of the students.

The visit highlights the problems that the aspirants in Mukherjee Nagar have to face on a daily basis. This is because Mukherjee Nagar is one of the major centers for civil services and other government job examinations in Delhi.

CM Rekha Gupta Interacts With Competitive Exam Aspirants

On her visit to Mukherjee Nagar, Rekha Gupta interacted with students and learned about the problems they face during the preparation of the competitive examinations. Their issues and facilities required for an appropriate study environment was discussed.

The Chief Minister ordered the concerned officials to sort out the issues of the students and take measures immediately.

Students from various locations of the nation come to Mukherjee Nagar; thus, the accessibility of civic services becomes an essential aspect of students' life at the location.

Mukherjee Nagar Library Inspection: Washrooms and Other Civic Services Inspected

During the inspection, the Chief Minister also inspected the libraries, washrooms and other civic services available in the region. Many students prepare for competitive examinations by spending many hours in libraries; thus, hygiene, maintenance and comfort become essential for them.

The hygiene level and state of washrooms, as well as public amenities that surround them, also become essential for those students who attend coaching centers or study alone.

Rekha Gupta ordered the authorities to deal with the issues found during the inspection. Unfortunately, there is no exact information about the deadline and detailed action plan.

Importance of Basic Infrastructure for Mukherjee Nagar Aspirants

Mukherjee Nagar in North Delhi is one of the main centers for coaching for UPSC and other competitive examinations in India. Students coming to Mukherjee Nagar need to face many problems including expenses like accommodation, library charges and water supply and sanitation.

According to the report of NDTV ground in August 2026, many complaints were lodged by students regarding high rents, water problems, and insufficient toilet sanitation in some libraries of Mukherjee Nagar. This is another reason for the significance of basic facilities besides coaching and other study material.

Students can now evaluate their situation with the visit of the Chief Minister but the effects will only depend on the actions of the concerned departments.

Delhi Students News: Providing Good Study Environment

Rekha Gupta said the need of providing good facilities and opportunities for students so that they can make a good career in future. Now, the next step would be to see how the problems mentioned above are solved by the authorities.

It is only Mukherjee Nagar students who will benefit from this visit in terms of solving their problems regarding library maintenance, washroom sanitation and civic amenities.