Delhi has inaugurated 13 new air quality monitoring stations and reviewed an AI-based ICCC centre in Shastri Park. Here's how the initiative aims to strengthen pollution monitoring and track PM2.5 and PM10 levels.

A new step has been taken by Delhi in improving its air pollution monitoring system by adopting AI-based technology and installing 13 additional air quality monitoring stations. The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) for monitoring the air pollution level in Delhi has been set up by the Delhi Government at Shastri Park.

Both Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, and Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupender Yadav have visited the center to inspect the 24×7 monitoring system of the pollution level in the capital city.

Installing additional 13 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) is another step taken in this connection.

This is expected to improve the collection and analysis of data relating to the air pollution. Its impact will, however, depend upon the use of such information for identifying pollution sources and adopting appropriate measures to control them.

How Will the AI-Based ICCC Center of Delhi Help?

The ICCC located at Shastri Park is meant to improve pollution information monitoring and analysis. AI-powered technologies may help in organizing available information and facilitate the evaluation of air quality changes.

Pollution levels can differ greatly from one area to another within Delhi, and hence continuous monitoring can be an efficient way to detect areas that may need more attention. The central government is expected to help with this understanding and monitoring of pollution in the city.

The extent of the success of this facility will highly depend on its capabilities and effective use of the data obtained.

Delhi Gets 13 New CAAQMS Stations

Together with the assessment of the ICCC, 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations have been launched in Delhi. These facilities are meant to observe the pollutants in the air on a continuous basis and obtain data regarding the changes in the air quality.

It is hoped that with these 13 stations, Delhi's air monitoring network can be expanded. More detailed information about their locations, time of operation and added coverage area would be helpful to gauge the expansion achieved.

Why Are PM2.5 and PM10 Levels Important?

There are two important indicators used to estimate the level of air pollution: PM2.5 and PM10. PM2.5 means fine particles that can get through to the lungs.

This way, monitoring the pollutants allows the government to evaluate the quality of air and know how the pollution is changing. This information might be helpful for deciding where pollution controls might be required.

Leaders Review 24/7 Monitoring Facilities

Ms Rekha Gupta and Mr Bhupender Yadav examined the facilities for monitoring the pollutants at the Shastri Park monitoring station. Delhi BJP president and the Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others were also present there.

Monitoring Needs to Be Followed by Pollution Control

While the monitoring would provide information about pollution trends, cleaner air also needs pollution controls of sources like car emissions, dust from construction activities, industry operations, waste burning, etc.

The AI-powered center and monitoring stations are some steps forward in improving air quality surveillance in Delhi. The overall importance of these facilities would depend on whether the information gathered here results in some actions.