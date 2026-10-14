Two brothers have developed a satirical endless-runner game inspired by recent news about Neha Bora. The game features "Democracy" coins and khaki-clad pursuers.

Two brothers have developed a satirical video game titled 'Bhaag Neha Bhaag', inspired by recent news developments surrounding Neha Bora. The game has attracted attention on social media, with several users expressing interest in trying it out.

Instagram user @anavnayar shared a video showcasing the gameplay, in which Neha attempts to escape characters dressed in khaki and orange. The clip features the characters shouting "Pakdo" as they pursue her, while the game ends with a "Pakdi gayi" message if they catch her.

Drawing inspiration from endless-runner games such as 'Subway Surfers', the developers introduced collectable coins labelled "Democracy", adding a political dimension to the otherwise playful game.

Anav Nayar revealed that he developed the game alongside his brother, Akshay Nayar, who designed it. "My brother @akshaynayar and I created the game together!" Anav said.

Explaining the inspiration, Anav said the brothers had been following news reports about protests and alleged police brutality in recent days. He added that the developments had left them disturbed, prompting them to explore satire as a way of responding.

"As artists and filmmakers, we've always believed satire is a powerful way to talk about serious things," he explained.

According to Anav, repeated reports about Neha being detained, followed by news of her running again the next morning, became the starting point for the idea. The unusual sequence prompted his brother to ask, "How is she doing this?"

The brothers had also come across memes inspired by Subway Surfers, which helped Anav develop the concept. He pitched the idea to Akshay, and the duo decided to turn it into an actual game rather than leave it as a meme.

Initially, the concept revolved around Neha simply running away from police officers. The brothers later introduced coins to give players a clear objective. However, they wanted the collectables to carry a deeper meaning, which led to the addition of "Democracy Coins".

While Akshay handled the game's design, the brothers collaborated to bring the concept to life. "We wanted to make something funny without losing sight of what was happening," Anav said.

The game has since gained traction online, with many users praising the satirical take on current events.