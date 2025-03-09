Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins all-women bike rally, calls it a step towards empowerment

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attended an all-women bike rally in Connaught Place, promoting women’s empowerment. She later engaged with Delhiites at Lodhi Garden, urging public participation in development and governance.
 

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta joins all-women bike rally, calls it a step towards empowerment
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attended an all-women bike rally in the national capital on Sunday.
Speaking with ANI at the event held at Connaught Place, Rekha Gupta said that the bike rally was organised to empower women.

"Shakti se Smriti', this bike rally that has been organised, this is a thing of pride for women of Delhi. An incident had created fear in the minds of the daughters of Delhi. 'Darr Ke Aage Jeet Hai', to give that feeling to people, this bike rally has been organised" CM Gupta said.

Taking to X, Rekha Gupta said that Such enthusiastic events not only increase enthusiasm and positivity, but also prove to be a strong step towards self-reliance and progress.

"A new wave of self-reliance and enthusiasm on the streets of Delhi! Joined the All Women Bike Rally with Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena ji and experienced the vivacity, energy and confidence of the capital closely. Such enthusiastic events not only increase enthusiasm and positivity, but also prove to be a strong step towards self-reliance and progress.The zeal and enthusiasm of the people of Delhi made this event even more special!" she wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Rekha Gupta Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, Minister Parvesh Verma, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and other BJP leaders attended the Spring Festival at Lodhi Garden on Sunday.

Speaking at the festival, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Thank you. I feel very happy to be here at Lodi Garden, speaking with you all. My responsibility is to listen to your voices; the more I hear, the stronger the impact will be. Share your ideas for the budget and development. I appreciate the presence of our respected participants."

"I assure you that we will put in our best efforts to meet your expectations. Share your suggestions, and we will act on them. Our team is fully committed to making Delhi a developed and better city. We aim for a green, Viksit Delhi, improved Delhi, clean and safe Delhi, and we are doing everything in power to actually make a change," Gupta said.

One Stop Center: Strengthening women’s safety and empowerment across Uttar Pradesh

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

UP Govt’s Initiatives: Driving women’s safety, empowerment, and economic growth

Kerala: Bodies of missing 15-year-old girl and neighbour found hanging in Kasaragod

Delhi police busts mobile theft racket, smuggler caught with 48 stolen phones worth Rs 20 lakh

One Stop Center: Strengthening women’s safety and empowerment across Uttar Pradesh

UP targets 22,000 MW solar power generation as CM Yogi drives renewable energy growth

JioHotstar: Check out affordable plans which you can't miss

UP Govt’s Initiatives: Driving women’s safety, empowerment, and economic growth

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Rohit Sharma equals Brian Lara's record after 12th consecutive toss loss as captain

