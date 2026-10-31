A Delhi hospital successfully performed five complex cancer surgeries in one day using the advanced da Vinci 5 robotic system, offering patients enhanced precision, smaller incisions, and faster recovery times in modern oncological care.

Breakthrough in Robotic Oncology

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): In a significant development in robot-assisted cancer surgery, a private hospital in Dwarka has performed five complex oncological procedures in a single day using the newly introduced da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system. The procedures were led by Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North West Cluster and his team, involving cancers of the tongue, gallbladder, urinary bladder and endometrium (uterine lining), highlighting the application of robot-assisted surgery across different types of cancer.

Details of Surgical Procedures

The five procedures included a robotic neck dissection for tongue cancer in a 52-year-old male patient, involving the removal of lymph nodes in the neck; a radical cholecystectomy for gallbladder cancer, involving removal of the gallbladder and surrounding affected tissue in a 60-year-old female patient; and a radical cystectomy for urinary bladder cancer in a 73-year-old male patient. The team also performed two robotic endometrial cancer surgeries in 50- and 53-year-old female patients.

Technological Advancements in da Vinci 5

The surgeries were performed using the da Vinci 5, a next-generation robotic surgical system featuring more than 150 design enhancements. It offers enhanced 3D visualisation, improved instrument control, greater computing capabilities and Force Feedback technology, which enables surgeons to sense the forces applied to tissue through the system's controls. These advancements can help surgeons perform complex procedures with greater precision while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. For eligible patients, this may mean gentler surgery, smaller incisions, less blood loss, reduced post-operative discomfort and a potentially faster recovery, depending on the procedure and individual condition.

Expert Perspective on Modern Surgery

Dr Kumar said, “Cancer surgeries can be particularly challenging when tumours are located close to vital organs, blood vessels and delicate tissues. With these new advancements coming in, patients' trauma in these complex surgeries is minimised,” he said. “Performing five different cancer surgeries in a single day highlights the transformative power of robotic surgery in modern oncology. Robot-assisted techniques provide surgeons with unmatched precision, 3D visualisation, and advanced navigation, making tumour extraction easier and leading to gentler patient care,” Kumar added. (ANI)

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