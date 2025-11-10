Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has scheduled a hearing for November 22 to consider arguments on framing charges against Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza, accused in the attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai in August.

Court Proceedings on CM Attack Case

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday listed the Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attack case for hearing arguments on framing of charges. Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against two accused persons, namely Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. The Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann (ASJ) has listed the matter for hearing arguments on the charge on November 22.

On November 1, the Judicial Magistrate court sent the case to the court of sessions for further proceedings after taking cognisance. An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines police station after the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence in August. Delhi Police had invoked sections of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc in the FIR.

Legal Representation

Advocate Pradeep Khatri, along with Advocate Sahil, appeared for Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana appeared through video conferencing (VC) along with advocate Kartik Gaddi (Physically) for Delhi State.

Police Investigation and Chargesheet

On October 18, Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against the accused Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji and Syed Tahsin Raza. The Delhi Police arrested them, and they are in judicial custody. The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

Details of the Accused

Sakariya Rajesh Bhai Khimji was arrested by the Delhi Police after he allegedly attacked the Delhi CM during a Jan Sunvai at her official residence at Civil Lines. Sakariya Rajesh Khimji, originally from Rajkot, Gujarat. During the investigation, his friend Syed Tahsin Raza was also arrested. (ANI)