Manish Sisodia: 'I am happy that Prime Minister got my home raided... they found nothing'

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia stated that his family received a 'clean chit' in the liquor policy raids and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found 'nothing' at his home or in his bank locker.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, on Tuesday, said that his family received a 'clean chit' in the liquor policy raids and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found 'nothing' at his home or in his bank locker. Sisodia, whose locker at a Ghaziabad bank was searched by NIA officials today, targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the raid while talking to the media.

The locker contains jewellery worth around Rs 70,000, as per Sisodia, that belonged to his children and wife. He continued that he was glad the Prime Minister had his house raided and his locker searched; however, nothing was found. He added, "My family and I have received clean chit in all the raids ordered by the Prime Minister."

Sisodia reiterated that CBI officials behaved appropriately during the raids. Sisodia said that even though they know nothing will be found, the Prime Minister is pressuring them to find anything to put him in jail for a few months.

Sisodia, whose home was raided nearly two weeks ago, previously stated that 'nothing will be found in his locker. "Tomorrow, CBI will raid our bank locker. Nothing was found during the 14-hour search at my house on August 19. Nothing will be found in the locker either," he tweeted in Hindi on Monday.

Sisodia oversees the Delhi government's excise portfolio and is one of 15 people named in the CBI's FIR in the liquor policy case.

The CBI claims that the new policy was implemented without the permission of Anil Baijal, Delhi's then-Lt. Governor. Additionally, it alleges that the Delhi government gave licences to numerous unqualified vendors in return for bribery. The policy, implemented in November of last year, was withdrawn eight months later due to allegations of corruption.

Allegations of policy irregularities have been dismissed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Sisodia asserts that everything was done transparently and that the BJP brought up the matter to oppose AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's political challenge. These people don't care about the scam; he continued, "their main concern is Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister who is well-liked by the populace and has emerged as a national option.

In recent weeks, AAP has gone all-out against the BJP, accusing it of offering bribes to MLAs to destabilise the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal has stated that a majority test will be held in the Delhi Assembly to demonstrate that all AAP MLAs are committed to the party. In a blistering attack on the BJP, the Chief Minister said that the party is bribing legislators and destabilising elected state governments led by Opposition parties with taxpayer money.

JP Nadda, national president of the BJP, has accused the AAP of diverting attention away from the allegations against its government.

