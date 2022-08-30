Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at Ghaziabad bank, CBI to check locker in 'corruption case'

    First Published Aug 30, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday reached a Ghaziabad bank for the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) search of his locker in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the capital's now-withdrawn liquor policy. Manish Sisodia, whose home was raided nearly two weeks ago, had on Monday said that "nothing will be found" in his locker.

    "Tomorrow CBI is coming to raid our bank locker. Nothing was found in the 14-hour raid at my house on 19th August. Nothing will be found in the locker either. Welcome to CBI. Me and my family will fully cooperate in the investigation," he tweeted on August 29.

    On August 19, the CBI had conducted a 14-hour-long raid at the residence of Sisodia in the Excise policy case. Sisodia was among 15 persons booked in the FIR filed by CBI.

    Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with unknown public servants and private persons have too been booked in the case.

    The CBI had filed a case against over alleged corruption in the 2021-22 excise policy. The excise policy was subsequently withdrawn by the AAP government.

    The raids have led to a political slugfest with BJP leaders including Union Minister Anurag Thakur hitting out at Kejriwal and Sisodia over alleged "liquor corruption". AAP has termed the allegations as politically motivated.

    Over the past few weeks, the AAP has come all out against the BJP, accusing it of offering bribes to MLAs to switch over in an attempt to topple the government in Delhi.

    In order to prove that all AAP MLAs are committed to the party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has said he will take a test of majority in Delhi Assembly. On Monday, the CM said that the party is using taxpayers' money to fund to bribe legislators and toppled elected state governments led by Opposition parties.

    BJP's national president JP Nadda has accused the AAP of trying to divert the subject without responding to the allegations against its government. 

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
