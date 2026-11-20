Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched 100 new electric buses and an interstate route to Hapur. The move aims to improve public transport connectivity, reduce private vehicle reliance, ease traffic, and lower pollution in the region.

Delhi CM Flags Off 100 New Electric Buses to Boost Regional Transit

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Delhi’s transport system cannot be viewed in isolation from the city’s boundaries. "A large number of people from Delhi as well as several cities in the NCR and neighbouring states travel to the capital every day for work and other needs. The government is therefore working to strengthen bus connectivity between these cities so that people do not have to depend on private vehicles," a statement said.

The Chief Minister made the remarks on Friday after flagging off 100 new electric buses. She also launched an interstate electric bus service between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh. "The initiative aims to improve connectivity between Delhi and neighbouring cities, ensuring convenient, reliable and affordable public transport for people travelling to the capital from distant areas every day for employment, business, education and other purposes," it added.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, senior officials of the Transport Department and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The Chief Minister said expanding public transport options would reduce the pressure of private vehicles on roads, ease traffic congestion and accelerate efforts to control pollution. "The government's aim is not merely to increase the number of buses but to develop a public transport network connecting Delhi with neighbouring cities that meets the everyday needs of citizens, particularly those who travel long distances to work in the capital. Better connectivity, she said, "would save commuters time and travel costs while making their journeys more comfortable," the statement read.

The 100 new electric buses flagged off on Friday include 50 buses measuring 9 metres and another 50 measuring 12 metres. All are zero-emission, low-floor and air-conditioned buses equipped with CCTV cameras, panic buttons, real-time tracking and facilities for persons with disabilities. With their addition, Delhi's bus fleet has increased to 7,088, comprising 5,338 electric buses and 1,750 CNG buses. Delhi continues to hold the distinction of having the country's largest electric bus fleet, the statement added.

An interstate service comprising 12 fully electric buses has been introduced between Anand Vihar ISBT and Hapur Bus Station, providing regular public transport for daily commuters travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad, Pilkhuwa and Hapur. Buses will operate in both directions at 20-minute intervals as per the scheduled timings. The route will cover major stops, including Garholi–Uttar Pradesh Border, Dabur, Mohan Nagar, New and Old Ghaziabad Bus Stands, Hapur Chungi, IMS College (Dasna), Masuri, Chhijarsi, Kulech Nagar, Pilkhuwa and Nizampur. The fare for the route has been fixed at Rs 124, the statement added.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's commitment is to make public transport the preferred choice of commuters. "The expansion of electric buses and improved connectivity with neighbouring cities are part of these efforts. The initiative will provide passengers with a safe, comfortable and convenient travel option while also helping reduce the number of private vehicles on roads and the pollution caused by them," it added. She expressed confidence that expanding the public transport network between Delhi and surrounding cities would benefit millions of daily commuters. "The initiative will also advance the goal of making Delhi a cleaner city with an accessible and modern transport system," it added.