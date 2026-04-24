Delhi CM Rekha Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, setting a target of zero heat-related deaths by 2030. Directives include hospital readiness, water bells in schools, and ensuring water/ORS availability.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat to assess preparedness under the Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, issuing clear and time-bound directions to all departments to strengthen measures at every level, according to a press release.

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With temperatures rising steadily and heatwave conditions intensifying, Gupta said the government is on full alert and has set a clear target of bringing heatwave-related deaths down to zero by 2030. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma and senior officials from all concerned departments.

Key Directives Issued by CM

The Chief Minister directed that all hospitals ensure adequate bed capacity for heat-related cases and that every ambulance is equipped with essential facilities to handle heat emergencies. She also called for a comprehensive citywide awareness campaign to educate residents on preventive measures.

Schools have been instructed to introduce a 'water bell' system to prompt students to drink water at regular intervals and prevent dehydration. CM Gupta further ordered that clean drinking water be made available across hospitals, schools, construction sites, Atal canteens, police stations, post offices and DTC bus stands.

"ORS must be accessible at all major public locations. Water tankers, water coolers and water ATMs should function seamlessly across the city. In addition, adequate arrangements for shade and drinking water for animals and birds must be ensured," she said.

Action Plan Framework and Implementation

Heat Action Plan 2026 is being implemented through the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which is coordinating efforts across multiple departments in collaboration with more than 17 knowledge partners, including NGOs, to ensure a scientifically robust and well-synchronised response.

Highlighting the urgency, the Chief Minister noted that Delhi has recorded unprecedented temperatures in recent years, with the mercury touching 43.7°C in 2025 and staying above 40°C for nearly 40 days over the past two to three years. In response, a comprehensive and science-based framework has been put in place.

Multi-pronged Preparedness Strategy

As part of early warning and preparedness, the India Meteorological Department's colour-coded alert system green, yellow, orange and red, is being used for continuous monitoring, with real-time alerts being disseminated to departments as well as the general public/

Health Sector Readiness

On the health front, more than 339 health centres across Delhi have been equipped with ORS, ice packs and related supplies, while over 30 hospitals now have dedicated 'cool rooms' for heatstroke management. Additionally, 174 medical officers and ASHA workers have been trained to handle heat-related illnesses, and 330 ambulances have been kept on standby for emergency response, the release said.

Public Infrastructure and Field Interventions

The release further added that in terms of public infrastructure and field-level interventions, drinking water points, water coolers, shaded shelters and cooling points are being set up across the city. Delhi Police has installed over 11,000 air coolers and more than 1,900 water coolers, while the traffic police are carrying out large-scale distribution of ORS packets, a drive that will be further expanded in the coming days.

Protecting Vulnerable Groups

Placing special emphasis on the safety of construction workers and other vulnerable groups, the Chief Minister directed that working hours be suitably modified, particularly to avoid exposure during peak afternoon heat. Employers have been instructed to mandatorily provide shaded areas, rest breaks, drinking water and ORS at worksites to safeguard workers from the adverse effects of extreme heat, the release said.

The release added that Gupta also instructed all departments to work in close coordination and ensure effective, on-ground implementation of the plan so that residents of Delhi are protected from the severe impact of the ongoing heatwave. (ANI)