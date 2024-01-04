Cold wave continues: Dense fog shrouds north India, disrupts flights; check details

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The persisting cold wave also led to dense fog conditions in Moradabad. Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till January 6 due to the severe cold weather.

    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    As a frigid cold spell continues to grip North India, dense fog blankets regions across Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura. On Thursday (January 4), Jammu division experienced moderate fog amid the prevailing wintry conditions. Flight schedules in Delhi airport face disruptions due to reduced visibility in the foggy weather.

    As of 5:30 AM, visibility levels varied between 25 to 500 meters across different parts of the country. 'Very dense' fog with visibility between 0 and 50 meters affected areas like Bareilly, Lucknow, Gaya, and Purnea. Meanwhile, regions like Delhi, Rajasthan, and Bihar experienced 'dense' to 'moderate' fog.

    The persisting cold wave also led to dense fog conditions in Moradabad. Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida ordered the closure of schools for students up to Class 8 till January 6 due to the severe cold weather.

    The weather department forecasts stable minimum temperatures in East India for the next two days, followed by a subsequent rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Central India is expected to witness a rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant changes afterward.

