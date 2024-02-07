BREAKING: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal summoned by court on Feb 17 after ED's complaint

Delhi excise case: The Enforcement Directorate approached the court after the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped summons issued by the probe agency five times. The Delhi CM called all the summons 'illegal'.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday took a significant step in the Delhi Excise Policy case by issuing summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for February 17, 2024.

This action comes in response to a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), accusing Kejriwal of non-compliance with the summons issued by the central probe agency regarding the Delhi liquor policy money laundering case.

The ED had on February 3 filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summons. Kejriwal on Friday last skipped the fifth summons, which the ED issued to him on Wednesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor had earlier written a letter to the ED, terming the summonses as “illegal and politically motivated”. He alleged they were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

Meanwhile, AAP and BJP are locked in a war. Both parties have exchanged accusations and denials over the past few days.