Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case

    The AAP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aiming to topple the Delhi government by arresting Kejriwal, deeming the summonses "illegal." The party declared, "We will never let this happen."

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 2, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opted not to comply with the Enforcement Directorate's fifth summons in the liquor policy case, alleging that the repeated summonses are efforts to arrest him. The fresh summons, issued on Wednesday, marked the fifth instance of Kejriwal skipping ED summonses over the past four months.

    The AAP accused Prime Minister Modi of aiming to topple the Delhi government by arresting Kejriwal, deeming the summonses "illegal." The party declared, "We will never let this happen."

    Mumbai on high alert: Traffic police control room receives serial bomb threats

    Kejriwal had previously skipped ED summonses on November 2 and December 21, 2023, and January 3 and January 18 this year. According to the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, granting licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes.

    Both the AAP and BJP organized simultaneous protests in the national capital. Security was heightened in Central Delhi with additional personnel deployed. The AAP protested outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, with Kejriwal participating alongside his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

    Meanwhile, the BJP members protested near the AAP head office, highlighting the "corruption" of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

    Dense fog disrupts travel in Delhi-NCR, IGI airport reports zero visibility

    Last Updated Feb 2, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event rkn

    Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend? vkp

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend?

    Mumbai on high alert: Traffic police control room receives serial bomb threats AJR

    Mumbai on high alert: Traffic police control room receives serial bomb threats

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected vkp

    Karnataka: Software engineer found dead inside bathroom at Mandya, foul play suspected

    World Health Organisation lauds Kerala for palliative care model anr

    World Health Organisation lauds Kerala for palliative care model

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-365 02 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-365 02 February 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas, Saranya Pradeep's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on RBA

    Ambajipeta Marriage Band REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Suhas's film, winning audiences' hearts? Read on

    Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event rkn

    Kerala: NIT campus closed after clash against suspension of student who protested against Ayodhya event

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend? vkp

    Why #SaveBandipur campaign is gaining traction on social media, what's behind the trend?

    Vadakkupatti Ramasamy REVIEW: Is Santhanam's movie worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Vadakkupatti Ramasamy REVIEW: Is Santhanam's movie worth your time? Read THIS

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon