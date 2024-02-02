Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons for 5th time in liquor policy case

The AAP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of aiming to topple the Delhi government by arresting Kejriwal, deeming the summonses "illegal." The party declared, "We will never let this happen."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has opted not to comply with the Enforcement Directorate's fifth summons in the liquor policy case, alleging that the repeated summonses are efforts to arrest him. The fresh summons, issued on Wednesday, marked the fifth instance of Kejriwal skipping ED summonses over the past four months.

Kejriwal had previously skipped ED summonses on November 2 and December 21, 2023, and January 3 and January 18 this year. According to the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, granting licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes.

Both the AAP and BJP organized simultaneous protests in the national capital. Security was heightened in Central Delhi with additional personnel deployed. The AAP protested outside the BJP headquarters over alleged cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, with Kejriwal participating alongside his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, the BJP members protested near the AAP head office, highlighting the "corruption" of the Arvind Kejriwal government.

