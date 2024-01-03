Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips 3rd ED summons, AAP says 'conspiracy to arrest him'

The AAP emphasized their commitment to follow legal procedures regarding the Enforcement Directorate's summons. Priyanka Kakkar, the Chief National Spokesperson, affirmed the party's stance, stating they would act according to the law.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remained absent for yet another Enforcement Directorate summons on Wednesday (January 3). The AAP chief was called by the agency on January 3 for interrogation regarding a money laundering case associated with an excise policy.

Despite expressing his willingness to assist with the investigation, CM Kejriwal deemed the notice as "illegal" in his response to the Enforcement Directorate. Accusing the probe agency of aiming to hinder his election campaign and potentially arrest him, Kejriwal's party raised objections against the summons.

This marks the third summon to Kejriwal, who had previously refused to appear before the federal agency on two occasions - November 2 and December 21 - asserting the summons were baseless and politically motivated.

Amidst the initial summons from the ED, there arose widespread speculation about the potential arrest of the Delhi chief minister following the interrogation. Several AAP leaders echoed similar sentiments, fueling these speculations.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had faced arrest in February related to this case, while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was taken into custody in October.

