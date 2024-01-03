Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Chhattisgarh declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration; check details

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The Vedic rituals for this event will commence a week earlier, on January 16, with Varanasi-based priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit leading the main rituals.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 8:48 AM IST

    In a significant decision, the Chhattisgarh government, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, is all set to observe a 'dry day' on January 22, coinciding with the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. CM Sai shared this announcement during an interaction with reporters in the state capital, highlighting the immense significance of the occasion for Chhattisgarh.

    Expressing pride in Chhattisgarh's association with Lord Ram's maternal grandparents, CM Sai emphasized Chandkhuri's role as their esteemed home. He underscored the auspiciousness of Chhattisgarh being the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram and the forthcoming consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He anticipated an atmosphere of jubilation across the state on that day, comparing it to the spirit of Diwali, where homes will be illuminated by lamps.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The Vedic rituals for this event will commence a week earlier, on January 16, with Varanasi-based priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit leading the main rituals.

    In tandem with the consecration, a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will be organized, providing sustenance to numerous devotees. Ayodhya is preparing for the influx of thousands of devotees, arranging tent cities to accommodate the anticipated crowds. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has estimated arrangements for 10,000-15,000 individuals.

    Local authorities in Ayodhya are actively preparing for the anticipated surge in visitors, ensuring enhanced security measures and logistical arrangements for a seamless and spiritually enriching experience during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

