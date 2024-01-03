Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws

While awaiting the Ministry of Home Affairs' official notification on the bills' implementation, the Delhi Police Commissioner has formed a 13-member committee, chaired by IPS officer Chhaya Sharma.

The Delhi Police has taken proactive steps in response to the three recent criminal law bills passed by Parliament. Aimed at replacing the antiquated IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, received President Droupadi Murmu's assent during the winter session on December 25.

This committee's primary task is to develop comprehensive course material for Investigating Officers, facilitating a thorough understanding and examination of the new provisions and procedural changes.

The committee comprises officers like DCP Joy Trkey (North East), Addl. DCP Uma Shankar (DPA), ACP Hari Singh (EOW), and several others, assigned to meticulously prepare and update the skills of investigating officers in alignment with the new laws.

Deotosh KS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-II), issued an order outlining the committee's responsibilities. Besides refining the course material, the committee plans to engage lawyers and ex-Delhi police personnel to ensure alignment with judicial processes and later aid in training sessions for Delhi Police personnel.

Additionally, the committee seeks to equip investigating officers with a profound understanding of the new laws' procedural nuances, anticipating a smooth transition from the old CrPC, IPC, and IEA to the new BNSS, BNS, and BSA once officially notified.

With a vision to create comprehensive training materials, the committee plans to collaborate with District DCSPs, Joint CsPs of Delhi Police, NPA, NLU, and Judicial Academy for enhancing the content and incorporating valuable references. This strategic approach aims to prepare the Delhi Police force adequately for the forthcoming changes and ensure proficient implementation of the revised laws.