Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws

    While awaiting the Ministry of Home Affairs' official notification on the bills' implementation, the Delhi Police Commissioner has formed a 13-member committee, chaired by IPS officer Chhaya Sharma.

    Delhi Police gears up, forms committee to study and train new laws AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 9:12 AM IST

    The Delhi Police has taken proactive steps in response to the three recent criminal law bills passed by Parliament. Aimed at replacing the antiquated IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, received President Droupadi Murmu's assent during the winter session on December 25.

    While awaiting the Ministry of Home Affairs' official notification on the bills' implementation, the Delhi Police Commissioner has formed a 13-member committee, chaired by IPS officer Chhaya Sharma. This committee's primary task is to develop comprehensive course material for Investigating Officers, facilitating a thorough understanding and examination of the new provisions and procedural changes.

    Chhattisgarh declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration; check details

    The committee comprises officers like DCP Joy Trkey (North East), Addl. DCP Uma Shankar (DPA), ACP Hari Singh (EOW), and several others, assigned to meticulously prepare and update the skills of investigating officers in alignment with the new laws.

    Deotosh KS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-II), issued an order outlining the committee's responsibilities. Besides refining the course material, the committee plans to engage lawyers and ex-Delhi police personnel to ensure alignment with judicial processes and later aid in training sessions for Delhi Police personnel.

    Additionally, the committee seeks to equip investigating officers with a profound understanding of the new laws' procedural nuances, anticipating a smooth transition from the old CrPC, IPC, and IEA to the new BNSS, BNS, and BSA once officially notified.

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details

    With a vision to create comprehensive training materials, the committee plans to collaborate with District DCSPs, Joint CsPs of Delhi Police, NPA, NLU, and Judicial Academy for enhancing the content and incorporating valuable references. This strategic approach aims to prepare the Delhi Police force adequately for the forthcoming changes and ensure proficient implementation of the revised laws.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details rkn

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details

    'They grabbed my hair...': Belagavi woman alleges she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute vkp

    'They grabbed my hair...': Woman claims she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute at Belagavi

    Chhattisgarh declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration; check details AJR

    Chhattisgarh declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration; check details

    Kerala news live 03 january 2024 major highlights developments latest news updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: PM Modi to visit Kerala today; 1.5 km road show in Thrissur

    Truckers asked to end strike; Centre puts on hold implementation of new hit-and-run law

    Protesting truckers asked to end strike as Centre puts on hold implementation of new hit-and-run law

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal accuses Munawar Faruqui of using women, playing emotional card

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details rkn

    Worrying surge in criminal, suicide cases in Kerala; Check details

    'They grabbed my hair...': Belagavi woman alleges she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute vkp

    'They grabbed my hair...': Woman claims she was assaulted, stripped half-naked over land dispute at Belagavi

    Chhattisgarh declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration; check details AJR

    Chhattisgarh declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration; check details

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know RKK

    'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna, Karan Sharma to marry in March? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon