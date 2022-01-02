  • Facebook
    'COVID cases increasing rapidly, no need to panic': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on rising cases

     Kejriwal's comments come a day after the national capital registered 2,716 new COVID-19 cases, the largest one-day increase since May 21.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed media over the rising COVID-19 cases and urged the citizens not to panic. He said currently, the active cases in the city stands at 6360 and all the new cases are mild and asymptomatic. Elaborating further, Kejriwal said as of now, only 82 oxygen beds in hospitals are occupied. Speaking about the preparedness, Delhi government can accomodate at least 37,000 beds.

    He also stated that the national capital's oxygen beds are still not being occupied at the same rate as they were during the second wave. Kejriwal's comments come a day after the national capital registered 2,716 new COVID-19 cases, the largest one-day increase since May 21.

    Kejriwal, on the other hand, warned people not to relax their vigilance as the number of active cases increased from roughly 2,000 on December 29 to 6,000 on January 1. The number of hospitalizations reduced over this time period, indicating that it is not as bad as the second wave, according to the Chief Minister. 

    As COVID-19 instances continue to climb, Delhi, Haryana, and numerous other states have implemented night curfews. The highly transmissible Omicron strain poses a significant concern as well. So far, twenty-three states have reported Omicron variants. Maharashtra has reported the highest COVID-19 cases, with 460 Omicron infections, followed by Delhi with 351 infections.

    On December 28, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proclaimed a 'Yellow alert,' under which schools, colleges, movies, and gyms were closed, businesses selling non-essential commodities opened on an odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses ran at 50% capacity throughout the city.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
