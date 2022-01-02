UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders mock drill to review preparedness to tackle COVID resurgence

According to the Chief Minister, the infection rate is greater, but the virus is weaker. He advised individuals to wear masks and use social distance, sanitisation, and immunisation.

In response to an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised a state-wide mock drill beginning Monday and Tuesday to assess readiness to deal with the revival. In the last 24 hours, 383 new coronavirus infections were recorded in 38 districts across the state, with 1,211 active cases. According to the Chief Minister, the infection rate is greater, but the virus is weaker. He advised individuals to wear masks and use social distance, sanitisation, and immunisation.

The CM has mandated that preparations for a vaccination push for teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old begin on Monday and that precautionary doses for health workers, frontline workers, and those over 60 years old with co-morbidities begin on January 10. Even though COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the state, the issue was under control, and "even a little neglect may be costly," he warned.

Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, stated that 383 new instances were registered in the previous 24 hours. He went on to say that thirty-one people have recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 16,87,859.

The state has a 24-hour positivity rate of 0.01 per cent, an overall positivity rate of 1.84 per cent, and a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent. According to Abhishek Shukla, Secretary-General of the Association of International Doctors, 827 new cases have been recorded in the last three days. While Ghaziabad recorded a high of 85 new cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 61, Lucknow 58, Meerut 48, and Prayagraj and Varanasi 16 each.

