  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders mock drill to review preparedness to tackle COVID resurgence

    According to the Chief Minister, the infection rate is greater, but the virus is weaker. He advised individuals to wear masks and use social distance, sanitisation, and immunisation.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders mock drill to review preparedness to tackle COVID resurgence gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 2, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In response to an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has authorised a state-wide mock drill beginning Monday and Tuesday to assess readiness to deal with the revival. In the last 24 hours, 383 new coronavirus infections were recorded in 38 districts across the state, with 1,211 active cases. According to the Chief Minister, the infection rate is greater, but the virus is weaker. He advised individuals to wear masks and use social distance, sanitisation, and immunisation.

    The CM has mandated that preparations for a vaccination push for teenagers aged 15 to 18 years old begin on Monday and that precautionary doses for health workers, frontline workers, and those over 60 years old with co-morbidities begin on January 10. Even though COVID-19 cases were on the rise in the state, the issue was under control, and "even a little neglect may be costly," he warned.

    Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, stated that 383 new instances were registered in the previous 24 hours. He went on to say that thirty-one people have recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 16,87,859.

    Also Read | India records 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally stands at 1,525

    The state has a 24-hour positivity rate of 0.01 per cent, an overall positivity rate of 1.84 per cent, and a recovery rate of 98.6 per cent. According to Abhishek Shukla, Secretary-General of the Association of International Doctors, 827 new cases have been recorded in the last three days. While Ghaziabad recorded a high of 85 new cases, Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 61, Lucknow 58, Meerut 48, and Prayagraj and Varanasi 16 each.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath tears into Opposition, takes a sly dig at perfume trader Piyush Jain

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2022, 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says COVID cases increasing rapidly no need to panic gcw

    'COVID cases increasing rapidly, no need to panic': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on rising cases

    NEET PG Counselling Existing criteria to identify EWS to be retained new rules from next year says Centre gcw

    NEET PG Counselling: Existing criteria to identify EWS to be retained, new rules from next year, says Centre

    FIR registered over doctored photos Bulli Bai creator blocked confirms IT Minister Vaishnaw gcw

    FIR registered over doctored photos, 'Bulli Bai' creator blocked, confirms IT Minister Vaishnaw

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday gcw

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday

    Vaishno Devi stampede High level probe committee formed report to be submitted within 7 days gcw

    Vaishno Devi stampede: High-level probe committee formed, report to be submitted within 7 days

    Recent Stories

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says COVID cases increasing rapidly no need to panic gcw

    'COVID cases increasing rapidly, no need to panic': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on rising cases

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crossed 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa crosses 300 crores at Worldwide Box Office; check out its deleted scene from the film

    Ashes 2021-22 Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Glenn McGrath contracts COVID-19 ahead of Pink Test-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Glenn McGrath contracts COVID-19 ahead of 'Pink Test'

    NEET PG Counselling Existing criteria to identify EWS to be retained new rules from next year says Centre gcw

    NEET PG Counselling: Existing criteria to identify EWS to be retained, new rules from next year, says Centre

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say RCB

    Are Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson in love? Here's what Kris Jenner has to say

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon