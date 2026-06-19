Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announced ₹5 lakh financial aid for Rohit Mukhiya, who bravely rescued people during a fire in Malviya Nagar. The government will also cover all his medical expenses until he recovers fully from his injuries.

Aid for Malviya Nagar Fire Hero

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced an immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to the family of Rohit Mukhiya, who displayed exceptional bravery during the tragic fire incident in Delhi's Malviya Nagar by rescuing several people and risking his own life in the process.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, Rohit Mukhiya's courageous actions during the fire saved many lives, earning him widespread appreciation for his sense of duty and humanity.

"During the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Rohit Mukhiya Ji demonstrated extraordinary courage and humanity by saving the lives of many people, thereby setting an inspiring example of duty and compassion," the Chief Minister said.

Recognising his bravery, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the Delhi government would provide immediate financial assistance of ₹5 lakh to Rohit's family. She further assured that the government would bear all expenses related to his medical treatment until he makes a full recovery.

"The Delhi government will bear all expenses for his treatment until his complete recovery. The Delhi government stands with him and his family in this difficult time with complete sensitivity and commitment," the Chief Minister said.

The announcement comes as Rohit continues to receive treatment following injuries sustained while rescuing people during the fire incident. The Delhi government said it remains committed to extending all possible assistance to Rohit and his family, describing his actions as an inspiration for society and a shining example of courage in the face of adversity.

CM Honours Heroes of Recent Tragedies

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket, at a special and solemn programme held at the Delhi Secretariat.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials and rescue workers who put their own lives at risk to save others. They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts, according to a release from the Delhi CMO.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar attended the event as distinguished guests.

Special Recognition for Hauz Rani Rescuer

During the programme, the Chief Minister specially honoured Riyazuddin Mansoori, who displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind during the Hauz Rani fire by laying out mattresses that helped save several lives. Appreciating his humanitarian effort, she ensured reimbursement of the cost of the mattresses he used and also presented him with a cheque of Rs 21,000 as a gesture of encouragement.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in both tragedies. (ANI)