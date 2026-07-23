Delhi Police confirmed personnel were targeted during the July 20 CJP protest, citing CCTV footage of stone-pelting. Over 118 police officers and 60 protesters were injured, prompting the closure of 16 metro stations in Central Delhi.

Police Confirm Targeting of Cops, Over 170 Injured in Clashes

The Delhi Police on Thursday confirmed that Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel and police officers were targeted during the July 20 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in the national capital, after viral CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media. Confirming the authenticity of the video, Delhi Police stated that incidents of stone-pelting and vandalism, including the smashing of glass windows at shops and a petrol pump, took place during the demonstration, as seen in the viral clip.

Several incidents of violence, lathicharge, and scuffles between police and protesters were reported in New Delhi during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march organised by the CJP. Over 118 police personnel sustained injuries, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner, alongside several women officers. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured in the clashes.

16 Metro Stations Shut Amidst Protests

Meanwhile, sixteen metro stations across Central Delhi were closed until further notice starting at 7:30 AM on Thursday due to security concerns amid the intensifying demonstrations.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the closed stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, and Shivaji Stadium. While entry and exit at these stations remain suspended until further instructions, interchange facilities remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.

"Service Update: The below-mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, interchange facilities shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat: 1. Lok Kalyan Marg, 2. Rajiv Chowk, 3. Patel Chowk, 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, 5. Barakhambha Road, 6. Supreme Court, 7. Seva Teerth, 8. Janpath, 9. Mandi House, 10. Central Secretariat, 11. ITO, 12. Delhi Gate, 13. Indraprastha, 14. Khan Market, 15. Jor Bagh, 16. Shivaji Stadium," the DMRC post read.

Protests Against NEET Paper Leak

The security measures come amid intensifying CJP protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak controversy and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Heavy security personnel and police contingents have been deployed at Jantar Mantar to maintain law and order, while anonymous donors provided food and refreshments to the protesters at the site.

Fresh Violence in Connaught Place

In a related incident, a Delhi Police officer was injured during fresh violence in Connaught Place on Wednesday night when miscreants attacked security personnel with stones and bottles.

Police officials said the attack occurred around 8:30 PM near Tolstoy Marg, injuring ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat, who was subsequently taken to RML Hospital. Police stated that while the situation was briefly tense, peace has since been restored.

Opposition MPs Stopped from Meeting Sonam Wangchuk

Separately, police allegedly stopped a delegation of Opposition MPs from meeting activist Sonam Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital. Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Majhi said: "This protest was ongoing for 22 days before the parliamentary session began. Where was the Delhi government at that time? Today, we went to meet Sonam Wangchuk, but we were stopped at the gate. His wife confirmed that there is no court order prohibiting anyone from meeting him."

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Sanjay Yadav also criticised the government, saying: "Even after such a massive public outcry, if the government insists that student issues shouldn't be politicised, it demonstrates sheer arrogance. This is not the work of a single political party or organisation; it is the youth--suffering from your policies and police crackdowns--who are sitting here in protest."

Activist Reiterates Demand

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk reiterated his demand for written assurance that no legal action will be taken against protesters as a condition to end his hunger strike. (ANI)