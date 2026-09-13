A video of a heated argument between a woman and a bus driver in Delhi has gone viral. The woman reportedly wanted the bus stopped away from a designated bus stop, but the driver refused. She is then seen reaching for the steering wheel and grabbing his collar while threatening to call police. The footage triggered strong reactions.

A heated argument between a woman and a bus driver in Delhi has gone viral after she allegedly tried to get the bus stopped in the middle of the road. According to the account being shared with the video, the woman wanted the driver to stop at a place that was not a designated bus stop. The driver reportedly refused, saying he could only stop at a bus stop. The disagreement then appeared to escalate. In the video, the woman is seen reaching towards the steering wheel and grabbing the driver's collar. She is also heard threatening to call the police.

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The incident has triggered a strong reaction online, with many users questioning what could have happened if the driver had lost control of the bus while dealing with the confrontation.

Woman seen interfering with steering wheel

The most discussed part of the video is the woman's apparent attempt to interfere with the driver while he was operating the bus. Several social media users said that touching the steering wheel or physically confronting a driver could put the lives of passengers and other road users at risk.

One commenter said the issue was straightforward: if a passenger wants an unscheduled stop, the driver cannot simply be forced to stop a moving public vehicle.

Another user argued that the driver was right to insist on using a designated bus stop, while suggesting that passengers with a genuine emergency could explain their situation to the conductor or crew.

However, not everyone blamed the woman. One commenter questioned whether the driver could have stopped briefly if the situation was safe, while another asked what should happen when the nearest bus stop is too far away for a passenger with a genuine problem.

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Social media divided over bus clash

The video has attracted a large number of angry reactions, with several users demanding action against the woman for allegedly putting passengers at risk.

Some users called for her arrest, while others focused on the wider issue of discipline and behaviour on public transport.

At the same time, a few commenters pointed out that bus drivers also need to follow traffic rules and that passenger complaints should not automatically be dismissed.

The confrontation has also led to a wider debate about how passengers should raise complaints and how drivers should handle difficult situations without compromising safety.

Several comments compared public transport behaviour in India with practices in other countries, while others criticised what they described as a lack of civic sense among some passengers.