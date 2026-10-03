Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 7th Odisha Travel Bazaar in Bhubaneswar, aiming to showcase the state's tourism potential. He announced new investment policies, tourism safety initiatives, and welcomed legendary cricketer Kapil Dev.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the 7th Odisha Travel Bazaar in Bhubaneswar, welcoming delegates, investors, travel partners and representatives of the tourism industry and describing the event as a vital platform to build partnerships, launch new travel circuits and showcase the state's tourism potential to the world.

Addressing the gathering, CM Majhi highlighted Odisha's diverse tourism attractions, including the Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple, Dhauli, its 575-km coastline, Bhitarkanika, Chilika Lake, Hirakud Dam and extensive forest cover. He said Odisha offers a unique mix of heritage, spirituality, wildlife, nature and adventure tourism and has significant potential to attract visitors and investment.

CM Majhi also welcomed former Indian cricket captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, saying his contribution to India's 1983 World Cup triumph and to instilling confidence among Indians will always be remembered. The Chief Minister also welcomed Asian Games pole-vault national record holder Baranica Elangovan at the event.

Tourism as a Pillar for 'Viksit Odisha'

CM Majhi said tourism is a key pillar of the ‘Viksit Odisha Vision 2036-2047’, promoting employment and economic development in both urban and rural areas.

New Policy to Attract Investment

He said the Odisha Tourism (Amendment) Policy, 2026, has been introduced to attract investment in the tourism sector. The CM said the minimum room requirement for star-category hotels has been reduced from 50 to 10, while the capital subsidy ceiling has been increased from Rs 20 crore to Rs 120 crore. The government has also approved a 5,500-acre land bank with a Rs 1,500-crore budget for 2026-31.

Tourist Safety Initiatives Announced

Majhi also announced initiatives aimed at strengthening tourist safety across the state. Tourist Police will be introduced at 29 major tourist destinations, while 1,000 dedicated lifeguards will be deployed through OSWALI at beaches and water-sports destinations.

CM's Call to Action

The Chief Minister appealed to the people of Odisha to follow the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' and extend warmth and respect to tourists and devotees visiting the state. He said visitors should become Odisha’s brand ambassadors by sharing their positive experiences of the state.

“Odisha is ready, and Odisha deserves your serious attention,” CM Majhi told investors, hospitality brands and tourism partners, inviting them to partner with and grow with Odisha.

The Chief Minister officially declared the 7th Odisha Travel Bazaar open in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)