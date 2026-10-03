Former CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao launched his political career as the National President of the new Sarvajana Sanatan Party (SSP) in Varanasi. The party's vision is to build a modern India based on its Sanatan civilizational roots.

From the sacred land of Kashi, former CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao announced a new chapter in his public life, unveiling his new political role as the National President of the Sarvajana Sanatan Party (SSP).

Referring to his experience working in the fields of security, law and order, and administration in India for nearly four decades, M. Nageshwar Rao stated that India's reconstruction cannot be limited to administrative reforms alone. According to him, India needs to move forward towards modern development while remaining true to its civilizational roots.

He clarified that in the Sarvajana Sanatan Party's vision, Sanatan is not merely a method of worship, but a life-view rooted in truth, dharma, duty, compassion, justice, self-control, nature, family, society, and public welfare.

The Four Pillars of SSP's Vision

The Sarvajan Sanatan Party's vision is based on four key pillars: Education - A connection to Indian civilisation, history, and knowledge traditions with modern and global-level education; Health - Quality and accessible healthcare for all, combining knowledge from modern medicine and Indian health traditions; Livelihood - A respectable livelihood and opportunities for youth, farmers, artisans, labourers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs; Civilizational Reconnection - Viewing India's languages, arts, temples, pilgrimage sites, festivals, knowledge traditions, family, and cultural institutions as the nation's strength.

The party stated that its objective is not to return to the past, but to build a modern India by standing on its civilizational roots—an India that is technologically and economically modern, yet not disconnected from its cultural identity.

Integrating Sanatan Values into Public Life

M. Nageshwar Rao also stated that Sanatan needs to be seen not only as an electoral symbol but also as a reflection of its values in education, health, livelihoods, governance, culture, and social life.

He also emphasised the need to preserve temples and pilgrimage sites as living institutions of Indian civilisation, rather than merely as places of worship, and to foster respect, transparency, and meaningful social participation in them.

He clarified that Sanatan is not against anyone, and the party's objective is not to oppose any caste or community, but to work for all, rather than to create social divisions.

A New Chapter from Kashi

Describing Kashi as the starting point of this new political chapter, M. Nageshwar Rao stated that India's goal should be to strike a balance between modernity and its civilizational roots. This vision has been presented by the Sarvajana Sanatan Party as its comprehensive vision: "Modern India, with its Sanatan civilizational roots."

Former CBI Director M Nageshwar Rao, along with Sarvajana Sanatan Party National Vice President Mahant Tirthanand, Vice President Ritu Rathod, General Secretary Raja Saksham Singh Yogi, Spokesperson Babita Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Incharge Rakesh Tiwari, and Organisation Minister Narnarayan Singh were present. (ANI)