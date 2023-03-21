Delhi Budget approved by MHA, conveyed to AAP govt; check details

The presentation of the Delhi government's Budget for 2023-24, that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, has been put on hold with the Arvind Kejriwal-led dispensation and the central government trading charges over allocations under various heads.

Amid the ongoing standoff between the Centre and the AAP government in the national capital, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the Delhi Budget and conveyed the same to the Delhi government, LG House sources said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the budget file has been resent to the Union home ministry for approval.

"The MHA has approved the Budget and conveyed it to the Delhi government," a source said. Gahlot had said that the file had been sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs physically and through email for approval.

Talking about the issue in the Assembly, Gahlot said after the LG's approval, the file was sent to the finance secretary on Monday night.

"What is the purpose of having an elected CM, cabinet, ministers if they can not even pass a budget? It's an attempt to stop the government from functioning and harass people," Gahlot alleged.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Gahlot said the Delhi government has not received any reply from the home ministry on the budget.

As the chief minister lashed out at the Centre, sources in the MHA said the ministry has sought a clarification from the AAP government as its budget proposal had high allocations for advertisement and relatively low funding for infrastructure and other development initiatives.