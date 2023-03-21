Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha submits all phones after ED claimed she destroyed them

    Kavitha appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case. This is her third deposition before the federal probe agency. She had earlier appeared at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on March 11 and March 20.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday (March 21) displayed her old phones before appearing for ED questioning in New Delhi, even as she took strong exception to the agency reportedly stating she had destroyed certain other handsets.

    Before entering the ED office, she showed her old phones to the mediapersons. She appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in the national capital for questioning for the second day in a row.

    Separately, in a letter addressed to an ED official, she said she was submitting all the earlier phones which she may have used in the past and as sought by him, "despite the actions of the agency being ex-facie malafide".

    "These phones are submitted without prejudice to her right and contentions and larger contention whether a woman's phone can be intruded, in the teeth of her right to privacy," she said.

    "I may take this opportunity to point out a glaring act of malice on part of (the) agency when it has chosen to make insinuations against me in the prosecution complaint filed qua some other accused in November 2022, alleging that certain phones stand destroyed," she said.

    "It was 'baffling' to note as to how, why, and under what circumstances the agency made such an allegation, "when I was not even summoned or asked any questions whatsoever," she said.

    Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to put it on record that the first time she was called by the agency was in the month of March 2023. Therefore, she has reasons to believe that accusations against her in November 2022 were not only malafide, misconceived, but also prejudicial, she said.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
