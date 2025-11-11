Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demands a probe into the Delhi car blast that killed 8 near the Red Fort. Police have traced the vehicle's 11-hour route and suspect a fidayeen attack. A multi-agency investigation is currently underway.

Siddaramaiah Demands Central Govt Investigation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded an investigation into the blast in the national capital a day ago by the Central Goverment. The Karnataka CM was reacting to the car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort in which at least eight people were killed and several sustained injuries. "I don't want to say anything as it should be investigated first. A thorough investigation has to take place. Yesterday's Delhi blast could have an impact on today's Bihar elections against the BJP. Bomb blasts should not happen. The loss of innocent lives is a sad matter," Siddaramaiah said while addressing reporters here.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Trace Car's 11-Hour Route

Earlier today, the Delhi Police said they have traced the 11-hour route map of the Hyundai i20 car in which the blast near the Lal Quila metro station took place last evening. As per CCTV footage the car was first seen outside Asian Hospital in Faridabad at around 7:30 am on November 10. At 8:13 am, the vehicle crossed the Badarpur toll plaza and entered Delhi and it was spotted near a petrol pump close to the Okhla Industrial Area at 8:20 am. The car was seen entering the parking area near the Red Fort complex at 3:19 pm, where it remained parked for around three hours. The car exited the parking area at 6:22 pm and moved toward the Red Fort. Just 24 minutes after its exit, at 6:52 pm, a powerful explosion occurred inside the moving car.

Fidayeen Attack Suspected

Delhi Police's initial investigation suggested that the high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort complex may have been a fidayeen attack, sources within the Delhi Police said today. According to early findings, investigators believe the suspect intended to carry out an explosion. but after getting to know that a Faridabad module had been busted, he reportedly shifted to planning a fidayeen-style operation, apparently to maximise casualties and avoid capture by police, the sources added. Investigators are also probing whether the actual target of the attack was another location since the car was moving slowly. Investigators are looking at all possible angles.

Link to Busted Faridabad Module

Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Police had jointly recovered 360 kg of explosive material and ammunition from Faridabad in Haryana and two persons, Dr Muzammil and Aadil Rather were apprehended early Monday in this connection.

Multi-Agency Probe and Evidence Collection

Security agencies are currently investigating the incident and are working to uncover the full intent behind the blast, while continuing efforts to identify all those involved and the sequence of events that led to the incident. Delhi Police, FSL and other agencies are carrying out investigations. Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed at the spot near the Red Fort, where the blast took place in a Hyundai i20 car at around 7 pm last evening.

The Delhi Police said they have made significant headway in the investigation into the blast near the Red Fort area, with CCTV footage and data analysis from the dump emerging as crucial leads. Investigators have traced the suspected vehicle's movements and are now examining possible communication links established before and after the explosion. According to officials, CCTV footage shows the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the blast. The driver appears to be alone in the footage.

The route towards Daryaganj is now under scrutiny, and more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being reviewed to map the vehicle's entire movement. The explosion, which took place near the historic Red Fort complex, killing eight people and leaving several injured, and triggered panic in the area and led to a massive security response. Teams from the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were deployed, while the area was sealed and visitors evacuated.

Technical and Communication Analysis

Sources said investigation agencies are closely monitoring social media activity following the blast and have begun extensive technical analysis of communication records. Data from all mobile phones that were active in the vicinity of the Red Fort complex at the time of the explosion is being examined. Officials said the data could help identify numbers connected to the car blast, revealing communication between suspects and possible accomplices.

The dump data from the Red Fort parking area and surrounding zones has been obtained, as the occupants of the car may have been in touch with others before or after the incident, an officer said. Investigators have also extended the analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to determine communication patterns between people possibly linked to the incident. IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) analysis is being conducted to track devices that went inactive soon after the blast, potentially indicating deliberate attempts to evade detection. (ANI)