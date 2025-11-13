Police searched Delhi's Gautampuri for blast suspect Dr. Umar Un Nabi, but residents didn't recognize him. A second car, a Ford EcoSport, was seized. A forensic probe is underway with DNA samples from Nabi's family to match blast site remains.

The Delhi Police visited the Gautampuri area, inquiring about a particular address linked to Dr. Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the recent car blast near the Red Fort. According to locals, police showed a photo and ID of Dr. Umar Un Nabi, but residents claimed they were unfamiliar with the individual. A local resident told ANI, "The police had come looking for one Umar Nabi showing an ID and photo. We have told the police that no one here had seen before the man they were asking about."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Second Car Seized, Suspect's Movements Traced

According to sources, Faridabad Police have seized a red Ford EcoSport car (registration number DL 10 CK 0458) suspected to be linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the main accused in the Delhi blast case. Sources said Umar Nabi had stayed at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan.

"After leaving the mosque, the accused went straight to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot. He parked his car in the parking lot at around 3:19 pm," the sources added, noting that investigative agencies are examining Umar's mobile phone and signal history.

Earlier, Delhi Police had issued an alert for the red Ford EcoSport car registered under Umar Un Nabi's name and shared the details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police. A senior official said all police stations, border checkpoints, and posts across the national capital were put on alert to trace the vehicle, believed to be the second car used by the suspect apart from the Hyundai i20 involved in the blast.

Forensic Probe Underway with DNA Samples

As part of the forensic probe, DNA samples of the mother and brother of Dr Umar Nabi Bhat - suspected to be involved in the blast - have been collected and sent to the AIIMS forensic laboratory for further analysis. These samples will be matched with the remains recovered from the blast site, currently kept at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi.

Expert on the Importance of DNA Profiling

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, said DNA profiling plays a crucial role in human identification. "DNA profiling is used in human identification to match an individual to a biological sample by analysing unique sections of their DNA," Dr Gupta said.

"This is a powerful tool and gold standard in forensic science for identifying suspects, victims, and establishing biological relationships, and it is used in cases like criminal investigations, disaster victim identification, and paternity tests," he added.

Suspect's Movements Before Blast Tracked

Earlier, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had collected the DNA samples of Umar Nabi's mother for analysis. Nabi, who was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, is believed to have been seen driving the car on both the Mumbai Expressway and the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway before entering Delhi. Investigating agencies are tracking the movement of both vehicles and verifying possible links to terror networks. (ANI)