A car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi killed 8 and injured 7. PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh offered condolences. Amit Shah visited the injured and said a multi-agency probe including the NSG and NIA has been launched.

Top Leaders Condole Loss of Lives

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday condoled the loss of lives over the tragic car blast near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, earlier this evening. In a post on X, the Union Minister said, "I pay my humble tribute to the innocent citizens who lost their lives in the Delhi blast and extend my heartfelt condolences to their families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.

Additionally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also offered condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. "The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

Amit Shah Visits Injured, Orders Probe

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Lok Nayak Hospital in the national capital and visited those injured in the blast that occurred in a car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. He also held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and other officials.

The Home Minister said earlier that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. The Home Minister told ANI that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast. He said preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives.

Amit Shah said the NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation and orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. "I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot. We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public," he said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Details Incident

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles. He said all agencies, including the FSL and the National Investigation Agency, have reached the spot.

The Police Commissioner said there has been a loss of life in the incident, and the situation is being monitored. "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored," he said.

Satish Golcha said Home Minister Amit Shah is being briefed about the situation. "Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," he said.

A blast occurred near Gate 1 Red Fort Metro station in the national capital and eight people died before reaching the hospital while seven are injured, three of them seriously, a senior Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital official told ANI. (ANI)