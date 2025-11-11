Purnea MP Pappu Yadav heavily criticized Home Minister Amit Shah after a blast in Delhi, suggesting he be given the 'Ministry of Theft'. He questioned Shah's accountability, demanded his resignation, and said the country is unsafe in his hands.

Pappu Yadav Slams Amit Shah Over Delhi Blast

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi blast, stating that he should rather take charge of the Ministry of Theft and Election Management. He further questioned Shah's accountability over the incident, noting that he had not resigned following the incident. Yadav noted that none of the Indian neighbours are with the country, stressing that the government only spreads hatred and division. "Amit Bhai should be given the Ministry of Theft and the Ministry of Election Management. He is only interested in the Ministry of Election Management. Blasts will keep happening. Where did our agency disappear in Faridabad? Where was the intelligence? Who will be held accountable? From Pulwama to Pahalgam, there were more than three dozen attacks on soldiers and camps... Who is responsible for this? Why doesn't he resign? The country is not safe in his hands. The public has seen it. Our neighbouring countries are not with us. Not a single one, not even Myanmar. Russia abandoned us. These people only spread hatred and division," Pappu Yadav told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yadav also cast his vote in Purnea as the polling for the phase two of the Bihar elections is underway.

Police Investigation into Red Fort Blast

Following the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort, the teams of Delhi Police carried out an extensive night-long search operation across hotels in Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby areas. All hotel registers were thoroughly examined during the raids. During the operation, four individuals were taken into custody for questioning. At least eight people were killed and several were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort on Monday evening.

CCTV Footage Scrutinised

According to Delhi Police, CCTV footage from multiple locations has been meticulously reviewed, including from the Badarpur border to the parking area of the Red Fort's Sunheri Masjid, as well as from the Outer Ring Road to the Kashmere Gate-Red Fort route. Nearly 200 police personnel were involved in examining footage across various routes.

Suspects Identified

According to the sources, the i20 car, in which the blast had occurred, had entered Delhi from Haryana via Badarpur.

As per sources, based on CCTV evidence from different locations, around 13 people are currently under scrutiny and being questioned.

A person linked to the Faridabad module, identified as Dr Umar, is suspected to have been traveling in an i20 car, though the identity of a deceased individual will only be confirmed after DNA testing. (ANI)